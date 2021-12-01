The Crosse House, at 133 West Main St., showcases Carpenter Gothic architectural features popular in North America in the late 19th century — and is a great place to show off Christmas trees containing student artwork, too.
The Crosse House, at 133 West Main St., showcases Carpenter Gothic architectural features popular in North America in the late 19th century — and is a great place to show off Christmas trees containing student artwork, too.
This tree featured in the same Crosse House room as two other Christmas trees, features the work of Creekside Elementary School students.
The Crosse House at 133 West Main St., is a gem to be viewed in person, especially now, dressed up in holiday décor.
If you’ve never been inside the historic Crosse House, or it’s been a while since you’ve been here, this is a perfect time of year to visit. The Crosse House, circa 1852, is considered the oldest (nearly fully restored) home in Sun Prairie.
The white gingerbread-like home at 133 West Main Street, features Carpenter Gothic architectural features popular in North America in the late 19nth century. It’s a gem to be viewed in person, especially now, dressed up in holiday décor.
Sun Prairie children add holiday decorations
The holiday season this holiday season has special meaning for those involved in opening the Crosse House to the public. The house will host Santa on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 12:30-2:30 p.m. and again from 5-8 p.m., followed on Dec. 11 by a Holiday Open House from 12-3 p.m.
Kim Edlund has been involved in a wide range of planning activities at the Crosse House.
“Last year we had to cancel the Open House events because of COVID,” Edlund said. “But this year, we asked area art teachers if their students would be interested in participating in making holiday decorations for the Crosse House. We were excited to learn that six schools have participated in this wonderful project.”
Edlund pointed out local second grade art teachers and children were chosen to help decorate the house because these students are learning about Sun Prairie history as part of their curriculum.
Additionally, second graders often visit the Crosse House in the spring of each year as part of school tours.
“We are hopeful many community members will take the opportunity to visit the Crosse House in December, view the creativity of these young students,” Edlund added, “and experience a very special place in the history of Sun Prairie.”
For information about Crosse House events, contact Kim Edlund at 608-212-9678.