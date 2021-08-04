Fiction “Godspeed” by Nikolas Butler
Between the pages of best-selling Wisconsin author, Nikolas Butler’s newest novel, is the story of three men: Bart, Teddy and Cole, best friends since childhood. Having founded their own small construction company, they yearn to build a legacy. So, when Gretchen Connors, a mysterious millionaire lawyer from California, approaches them with a stunning, but formidable project in the mountains they convince themselves it’s the job which will secure their future.
How far are they willing to go to fail from achieving their dream?
“Velvet Was the Night” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
1970s, Mexico City. While student protests and political unrest consume the city, Maite, a lonely secretary escapes into stories of passion and danger, and lives for one thing: the issues of Secret Romance. Her neighbor, Leonora, a beautiful art student, appears to live a life of intrigue and romances When Leonora disappears under suspicious circumstances, Maite finds herself searching for the missing woman—and journeying deeper into Leonora’s secret life of student radicals and dissidents. Joined in her search by Elvis, a criminal enforcer who longs to escape the life, they embark on a path that may just cost them their lives. Also available in Overdrive.
Nonfiction “Across the Tracks” by Alverne Ball
In “Across the Tracks: Remembering Greenwood, Black Wall Street, and the Tulsa Race Massacre”, author Alverne Ball and illustrator Stacey Robinson have crafted a love letter to Greenwood, Oklahoma. Also known as Black Wall Street, Greenwood was a community whose importance is often overshadowed by the atrocious massacre that took place there in 1921. It introduces the reader to the businesses and townsfolk who flourished in this unprecedented time of prosperity for Black Americans. With additional supplementary materials including a detailed preface, timeline, and historical essay, “Across the Tracks” offers a thorough examination of the rise, fall, and rebirth of Black Wall Street. Also available in Hoopla.
“I Have Always Been Me” by Precious Brady-Davis
Precious Brady-Davis remembers the sense of being singular and grappling with “otherness.” Born into traumatic circumstances, Davis was brought up in the Omaha foster care system and the Pentecostal faith. As a biracial, gender-nonconforming kid, she felt displaced. Yet she realized by coming into her identity that she had a purpose all along. In her memoir, she reveals her determination to dream through it and shares her profound journey as a trans woman now fully actualized, confident, and precious. She speaks to anyone who has ever tried to find their place in this world and imparts the wisdom that comes with surmounting odds and accepting oneself.
Large Print “Billy Summers” by Stephen King
Billy Summers is a man in a room with a gun. He’s a killer for hire and the best in the business. But he’ll do the job only if the target is a truly bad guy. And now Billy wants out. But first there is one last hit. Billy is among the best snipers in the world, a decorated Iraq war vet, a Houdini when it comes to vanishing after the job is done. So what could possibly go wrong? Just about everything. Also available in Overdrive and on audio CD.
“The Love Songs of W.E.B Du Bois” by Monroe Fanonne Jeffers
The great scholar, W. E. B. Du Bois, once wrote about the Problem of race in America, and what he called “Double Consciousness,” a sensitivity that every African American possesses in order to survive. Since childhood, Ailey Pearl Garfield has understood Du Bois’s words all too well. Bearing the names of two formidable Black Americans—the revered choreographer Alvin Ailey and her great grandmother Pearl, the descendant of enslaved Georgians and tenant farmers—Ailey carries Du Bois’s Problem on her shoulders. To come to terms with her own identity, she embarks on a journey through her family’s past, uncovering the shocking tales of ancestors—Indigenous, Black, and white—in the deep South. In doing so Ailey must learn to embrace her full heritage, a legacy of oppression and resistance, cruelty and resilience that is the story—and the song—of America itself. Also available in Overdrive.
Audiobooks “My Heart is a Chainsaw” by Stephen Graham Jones
Shirley Jackson meets “Friday the 13th” in the newest novel by ‘literary master,’ and author of “The Only Good Indians” Stephen Graham Jones. On the surface it’s a story of murder in small-town America, but beneath is its beating heart: a biting critique of American colonialism, Indigenous displacement, and gentrification, the heartbreaking portrait of Jade Daniels. Jade is an angry, half-Indian outcast with an abusive father, an absent mother, and is the town outcast. She finds protection in an unusual source: horror movies…especially the ones where a masked killer seeks revenge on a world that wronged them. But when blood actually starts to spill into the waters of Indian Lake, she pulls us into her dizzying, encyclopedic mind of blood and masked murderers, and predicts exactly how the plot will unfold.
Teen “Ace of Spades” by Faridah Abike-Iyimide
Welcome to Niveus Private Academy, where money paves the hallways, and the students are never less than perfect. Until now. Because anonymous texter, Aces, is bringing two students’ dark secrets to light. Talented musician Devon buries himself in rehearsals, but he can’t escape the spotlight when his private photos go public. Head girl Chiamaka isn’t afraid to get what she wants, but soon everyone will know the price she has paid for power. Someone is out to get them both. Someone who holds all the aces. And they’re planning much more than a high-school game.
Children’s “Fatima’s Great Outdoors” by Ambreen Tariq
An immigrant family embarks on their first camping trip in the Midwest in this lively picture book by Ambreen Tariq, outdoors activist and founder of @BrownPeopleCamping. On their final day, the family snuggles inside one big tent, serenaded by the sounds of the forest. The thought of leaving the magic tugs at Fatima’s heart, but her sister reminds her that they can keep the memory alive through stories—and daydream about what their next camping trip will look like. Ambreen Tariq’s picture book debut, with cheerful illustrations by Stevie Lewis, is a rollicking family adventure, a love letter to the outdoors, and a reminder that public land belongs to all of us.