In the wake of dealing with COVID-19 in workforces across the globe, an unprecedented number of workers have switched careers, left their jobs or are thinking about building their own business –where they would like to work.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, nearly 4 million people left jobs this past June. An additional 4 million left in July, the fourth consecutive month of such departure rates. In August, 4.3 million said goodbye to their current jobs, a record number.
The primary takeaway here is that the workforce is being rewritten. Today’s balance of power, between employer and employee, appears to be shifting towards the worker.
While many workers are leaving jobs for better job opportunities, others want to chart their own path by opening up their own shop.
Enter Barbara Zabawa, JD., MPH, an entrepreneur who has founded three businesses and authored the book –The Tug: Finding Purpose and Joy through Entrepreneurship. The author will speak to the Sun Prairie Rotary Club beginning at 7:15 a.m. via Zoom on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Zabawa is also a clinical assistant professor for the UW-Milwaukee College Of Health Sciences, Department of Health Services Administration where she teaches graduate and undergraduate courses in health law and compliance, US health care delivery and health professions career development.
Eyeing Entrepreneurism—Full-Time or Side Gig
Whatever the reason millions of people have left the familiarity of their current job, many are reevaluating what they really want beyond working the same job indefinitely.
From working-class individuals who refuse to continue letting a 9-to-5 burn them out to white-collar workers deciding it’s time to unplug for a while, many are turning to building their own business from scratch.
Those who have been furloughed or quit their job without another one lined up, realize the pandemic has put them in the position of remixing the American Dream.
Some find the entrepreneurial spirit has been nagging them for years, but financially, they haven’t been able to take the leap from paid job to working for themselves.
Others plan to take the self-employed plunge by first working for someone in their desired field to gain knowledge and experience.
When they do make the break from the industry or were ushered out because of layoffs, they may find they have less money to bank on. But there’s an up-side. That may be the tug that pulled them to work for themselves.
Workplace stressors including questionable workplace ethics are driving a new wave of self-employed workers who may feel more fulfilled on their own despite the initial trade-off of less income.
A visionary’s experiences
Zabawa’s book, The Tug: Finding Purpose and Joy through Entrepreneurship, was written to inspire others to who may need a little tug to move their ideas beyond the dream stage.
“Do you ever find yourself questioning your current job circumstances because you feel unfulfilled and wonder if you were meant for another path?" Zabawa asked. "Do you have a business idea, but have no idea whether and how to start? If you answered yes to either of these questions, this book is for you.”
Her book leads readers through the earliest stages of entrepreneurship from taking a good idea to founding a business. There is information on whether and how to form a legal entity, conduct market research, how to search for funding, create a prototype, hire help, and sell your idea.
The author uses her own business concepts, which include both product-based and service-based businesses.
“By the end of the book," Zabawa said, "you will feel inspired and empowered to move forward with your idea and join the thriving community of entrepreneurs, at your own pace and with your own definition of success.”
As a visionary, she founded the Center for Health and Wellness Law, LLC, a law firm dedicated to improving legal access and compliance for the health and wellness industries. www.wellnesslaw.com.
Another business is her clothing line, Pursesuitz Pocketwear (in development) which she established to rave reviews. The tank top she developed has unusual discreet, but deep, pockets.
Last spring the line was earmarked as a notable contender by the Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Contest as a finalist in the category of Advance Manufacturing.
“Sometimes people need a nudge (or a tug) to help them move off dead center and find fulfilment,” said Zabawa. “In all of my business ventures, that’s an important driving point for me—to help people achieve their dreams.”