Sun Prairie Public Library events December 2021

Holiday Hours
The library will be closed Dec. 23-25 and Dec. 30-Jan. 1. The drive-through book drops will be closed on 12/22 at 8:45 p.m. until 12/26 at 12:45 p.m. and 12/29 at 8:45 p.m. until 1/2 at 12:45 p.m.
Children’s & Teen Services
Storytime
Join us for Small Fry Storytime on Mondays at 10 a.m. in the SPPL Storytime Facebook Group or on the SPPL YouTube Channel, and Storytime on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. in the SPPL Storytime Facebook Group or on the SPPL YouTube Channel. Visit https://www.sunprairiepubliclibrary.org/storytimeinfo for up-to-date info.
Teen Creativity Club Online
Tuesday, Dec. 7 4-5 p.m.
Join Melissa on Zoom for Teen Creativity Club! Project is TBA. Registration is required, reserve your spot by using the form below. This program is for teens in 6th — 12th grade. Questions, concerns, or if registration has already closed but the event has not yet happened, please email Melissa at mcarollo@sunlib.org.
Yule Ball Winter Crafts
Thursday, Dec. 9 from 3-5:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 10 from 4-5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 11 from 10-11:30 a.m. and 2-3:30 p.m.
Library Community Room
Yule Ball Winter Crafts will look different this year with a “Choose Your Own Adventure” set up! It’s a craft buffet where you choose what you’d like to do, then take it home to make it.
Holiday Cheer Storytime
Sunday, Dec. 12 3-3:30 p.m.
Join Ms. Lynn for some holiday cheer! This storytime will be streamed live. Books will be about winter and holidays. Geared for ages 0-5, but all are welcome. Visit the Events Calendar at www.sunlib.org for more details.
3rd-5th Grade Book Club Meet Up
Thursday, Dec. 16 4-4:45 p.m.
3rd-5th Grade Book Club is for those who are in 3rd, 4th, and 5th grade for the 2021-2022 school year. This book club is different because everyone will be reading something different and on your own time.
How to participate: Anyone can join the Meet Up to talk about the book(s) they are currently reading. If you would like to pick up one of the books that Sammy is offering, please visit https://www.sunprairiepubliclibrary.org/3rd-5th-grade-book-club to learn more and request a book. Any questions or to get the Zoom link? Email Sammy at snieman@sunlib.org or call the Children’s Desk at 608-825-0701
Dream Bus Bookmobile
Join the Dream Bus bookmobile on Monday nights at Rolling Prairie apartments, The Element on Main apartments, and Vandenburg Heights Park, in collaboration with Sun Prairie Community Schools, The Sun Prairie Neighborhood Navigators, and the Sun Prairie YMCA. Sign up for a library card, check out free books, music, and movies, access free Wi-Fi and resources, and more! Masks are required. Staff will have free masks available upon request.
Mondays:
Rolling Prairie Apartments — 415 S. Bird St.
4 — 4:25 p.m.
The Element on Main Apartments — 102 Park Circle
4:30 — 4:55 p.m.
Vandenburg Heights Park — 1020 Vandenburg St.
5- 5:25 p.m.