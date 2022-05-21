To mark a half-century of existence, the Dane County Farmers Market is asking for your artistic talents and your recipes.
The market working to collect recipes from the community. Do you have a go-to dish you make whenever the asparagus comes back to the Square? Or do you have a sweet dish you always use your frozen rhubarb for in the middle of January to remind you that spring will return? If so, the DCFM would love for you to share it!
The DCFM is creating a cookbook that will highlight recipes from market vendors and market shoppers. The DCFM is on the hunt for internationally flavored recipes that show off DCFM crops and products.
Highlighting topnotch Wisconsin foodstuffs in dishes from around the world, the cookbook will celebrate the DCFM’s community, diversity and great food. So shop local, cook global and send us your recipes! We want you to be a part of the book. To submit recipes by email, send a request for a form to tallen@gdinet.com.
Paint your wagonIf you express yourself through art rather than your cooking, consider applying to decorate a DCFM wagon.
To help the DCFM celebrate its 50th anniversary, the market has launched the “Hitch Your Wagon to the Market” fundraiser. DCFM is looking for professional and amateur artists to paint and decorate wagons for display on the Capitol Square during the market from July through September.
Market wagons will also be displayed at area sponsors as part of a scavenger hunt with a drawing for prizes. Wagons will then be judged by the public and auctioned. All net proceeds will benefit the Dane County Farmers’ Market Educational Scholarship Fund, Wisconsin charities, and DCFM members.
Are you interested in sponsoring an artist or being at artist yourself? Please contact Mark Olson, Renaissance Farm, at 608-963-1803 or SponsorAWagon@gmail.com.