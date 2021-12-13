Dane County Holiday Market Dec. 18
Root vegetables are plentiful at the Holiday Dane County Farmers Market.

 Contributed

Need to finish up some holiday shopping? Come to the Holiday Market Dane County Farmers Market at the Monona Terrace on Dec. 18, 7:30 am — Noon.

This bustling market features more than 60 vendors and is your one-stop shop for all of your local food needs for the holidays!

In January the Dane County Farmers Market will move to Garver Feed Mill in Madison.

Late Winter Market at Garver Feed Mill

When: Saturdays, Jan. 8 -April 9, 2022 from 8 am – 12 pm

EBT Services provided from 8 am — 12 pm

