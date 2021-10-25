Colonial Club’s 50th Anniversary celebration kicks off

After long delays due to public health restrictions, staff and volunteers at the Colonial Club Senior Activity Center are entering a week of celebrating the agency's 50th anniversary.
Executive Director Bob Power announced a pop-up museum that will be open Monday through Friday, Oct. 25-29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 301 Blankenheim Lane in Sun Prairie.
“Volunteers & staff have poured through boxes and boxes of old photos, newsletters, annual reports and miscellaneous items that will be on display all week,” said Power.
Power, who has lead the agency since 2007, said he still continued to learn more about Dane County’s first senior center to celebrate its 50th anniversary.
“I felt like I knew a lot about the agency, the early volunteers and the generosity of Garvin & Helen Cremer of the Wisconsin Cheeseman,” Power said. “But, over the past year of prepping for this week, I gained a greater appreciation for the ups and downs this place has seen over the years.”
Power noted that all of the excitement and happiness of creating and opening the facility back in 1969-1971 was later tempered with growing pains and real financial challenges later in both the 1980s and 1990s.
“What is so striking to me is that time and time again, the greater Sun Prairie community, the volunteers and the staff have come together to ensure older adults are receiving the support they so richly deserve,” Power said.
The festivities will culminate with a grand re-opening, ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 31 at 3 p.m. on the Colonial Club grounds.