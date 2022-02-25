Chef Kipp cooks for community

Chef Forrest “Kipp” Thomas is known for his signature dish mac and cheese and when his batch serves 300 hundred it’s betting that tens of thousands of people have tasted it.
Kipp’s Catering has existed in the Madison area for more than 27 years, with Thomas at the helm.
Thomas has earned the name of “community chef of the Black community” cooking at the annual Martin Luther KingJr., serving eggs, sausage and grits to over 900 people.
Whatever Thomas cooks it's going in big in flavor.
Creating a chef
Thomas crafted his skills as a chef in Milwaukee at the Coffee Trader and before that at waist-high onlooker in the family’s kitchen.
“I got my cooking skills from my grandmother, mom and great aunts—all good cooks with a lot of talent,” Thomas said.” I am not a degree-earned culinary chef, I am self-taught and family taught.”
In 1995 Thomas hooked up with some business partners to start North American Rotisserie in Madison that had a successful run that morphed into Kipp’s Down Home Cookin’ on Monroe Street in Madison.
That along with creating the menu for Lucky’s 1313 Brew Pub on Regent Street and running the Kipp’s Kitchen out of the Pooley’s Sports Pub, it’s likely that local diners have finished off a plate of Thomas’ food.
Many of the catering menu highlights come from Kipp’s former restaurants. Loyal customers love his signature three-cheese mac and cheese, Idaho mashed potatoes with garlic and chicken, what Thomas describes as comfort soul food and what he grew up eating at home.
Thomas adds twists to recipes like beef Wellington and ethnic flavors to feed large groups of people.
But Thomas takes from a whole culinary palette when he creates his catering menus. As a college kid, Thomas was inspired by a friend’s father, an Italian restaurant owner who cooked recipes from his native Calabria. Kipp gets animated when he talks of the region’s light red sauces, homemade pasta, and seafood dishes.
“People who know me think I’m soul food,” Thomas said. “But people who really know me, know I get down on Italian cuisine, that’s my favorite food.”
Thomas now runs Kipp’s Catering out of Badger Rock Neighborhood Center on Madison’s southside. Thomas didn’t have a catering kitchen and the school needed a culinary arts director.
“The opportunity came knocking and I’ve been here ever since,” Thomas said of the venture that’s been going strong for six years.
Around that same time, Thomas was enticed to join the Sun Prairie School District’s nutrition program, serving over 800 students meals at Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School and a smaller group at Phoenix Academy.
“It has taken me back to the fundamentals of how to run a kitchen,” Thomas said. “Working in the cafeteria has redefined me as a chef. When you are in the restaurant business, you are hoping customers will come in, so your day can be long and lonely but in a school cafeteria you know that you are going to have several hundreds of kids, so there’s a good feeling of feeding kids and that none of the food is going to waste.”
Thomas, taps into his executive chef skills, as part of the school district’s committee that creates school menu. The team encouraging kids to try chicken teriyaki, or chana masala, an Indian chickpea side dish.
“We are introducing kids to tastes that may never have at home," Thomas said. " And they are excited because it's new and they are willing to try it.”
Some menu items are a hit, some not so much.
“Kids are honest,” Thomas said. “They are going to tell us if they don’t like it.”
In addition to his catering business, his full-time job with the Sun Prairie School District, Thomas also cooks for Badger Rock family nights and runs cooking classes for kids.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Thomas’ eyes were opened to how much families rely on school meals.
“I didn’t realize that the meals that little Johnny was getting at school were the only meals that he was getting all day,” Thomas said.
During the crisis, Thomas collected food from Community Action Coalition and Second Harvest and brought it to Badger Rock to serve kids and their families.
“I wouldn’t say I had blinders on before but it helped me realize what was happening in the community,” Thomas said. “I was someone who serves food to people and I realized I could be much more valuable without thinking about making a profit.”
The experience has grown his reputation as a community chef. Thomas recently cooked a drive-thru dinner of chicken, greens and cornbread to honor Black History Month in Sun Prairie.
Thomas says cooking food for weddings and other events gives him the same kind of thrill.
“I go into every event ready to perform my A-game,” Thomas said. “My clients are allowing me to showcase my talents and I appreciate that they are coming to me for a special event or the most important day of their lives to create a meal to remember forever.”
Contact Kipp’s Catering at (608) 658-4543.