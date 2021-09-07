The City of Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department has rescheduled the rained-out Aug. 10 Tuesday Night Tunes concert in Wetmore Park featuring Sun Prairie’s own Soggy Prairie for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15, also at Wetmore Park.
The band features Emily Jones on banjo, Erin Barnard on fiddle, Jim Kvalheim on mandolin, Kodey Feiner on guitar and The Bass Guy on bass.
Since its humble beginnings in the spring of 2002 as an FFA Convention experiment, the band has seen a few line-up changes, but remained a source of high-quality bluegrass music presented with a familiarity that resembles listening to live music in your living room. Soggy Prairie performs everything from old-time bluegrass to new country music.
In addition to the rescheduled Tuesday Night Tunes performance, the band is scheduled to perform from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Sacred Hearts Fall Festival, and on Sept. 16 at Full Mile Beer Company & Kitchen, located on Market Street in downtown Sun Prairie.
In addition to planned performances in other area communities in September, Soggy Prairie is also scheduled to perform at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26 at the Culver’s Dairy Cattle Exhibitor Appreciation Picnic at the World Dairy Expo at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.
The Tuesday Night Tunes are presented by the SPPRF with sponsors including Bank of Sun Prairie, District 3 Alder Maureen Crombie, Colony Brands, American Family Insurance, Pizza Ranch, the law firm of Hebl & Hebl, Prairie Lakes Dental and the Sun Prairie Optimist Club.
All Tuesday Night Tunes concerts are free and open to the public, with seating by blanket or lawn chair suggested.
—Chris Mertes