Curbside Pickup
Starting on Monday, May 4, the Sun Prairie Public Library will offer a new service: curbside pickup of books, movies, and other items. In order to use this service, patrons will need to place an item on hold, then schedule a pickup time with library staff. Holds can be placed via phone at 825-0702 or using Linkcat (www.linkcat.info). At this time, only holds placed on items owned by Sun Prairie Public Library can be filled. Library staff will schedule a time for patrons to come to the library and park in a designated area where holds will be delivered to the vehicle. Library staff cannot accept returns at Curbside Pickup. Visit our website (https://www.sunprairiepubliclibrary.org/curbside) for further details. Library accounts can be requested by clicking the "Sign up for a digital account" link on the library's website.
Drive-Thru Book Drops
Starting May 4th, the drive-thru book drops will be open Mondays from 9am-12pm and Thursdays from 3pm-6pm. They will remain closed all other times. All items are being quarantined for 72 hours, so we cannot accept returns at any other time. All due dates have been extended until July 1st. There are no daily overdue fees.
Library Board & Library Board Committee Meetings
With Safer at Home orders in effect through May 26, all meetings will be virtual. Meetings can be viewed live on Roku, Apple TV, channel 983 on Charter or channels 13 or 1013 on TDS. You can also watch live at sunprairiemediacenter.com or on the Sun Prairie Media Center app.
Strategic Planning Committee: Wednesday, May 6, 4:30pm
Policy Committee: Thursday, May 14, 4pm
Finance Committee: Thursday, May 14, 4:30pm
Library Board: Thursday, May 14, 5:30pm
Children’s & Teen Services
Please find us on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram! We are currently offering Small Fry Storytime and Storytime as LIVE programs on Facebook, which are recorded and kept for a minimum of one week on both Facebook and YouTube. Small Fry Storytime is on Mondays at 10:00 and Storytime is on Tuesdays at 10:30! Right on the SPPLYS Facebook page!
Teen Book Club-Online Edition
Online Teen Book Club is happening! All you need to do is set up a Goodreads.com account (free). Then email mcarollo@sunlib.org and let Melissa know you're interested in participating! We will chat on Goodreads AND we're going to meet live on Zoom for discussions. This book club is exclusively for teens in 6th-12th grade.
Wednesday, May 6th 7-8pm
Family Adventure Day - Online Edition - With Ms. Sammy
Join us for 20-30 minutes of fun on Facebook Live! Each week will be something different! We'll post about each week’s theme in the discussion so you know what you're getting into! The activities will be geared for those in grades K-5, but all will enjoy! Videos will be posted on Facebook and uploaded to YouTube afterwards if you're not able to attend the live viewing.
For any questions please send us a Facebook message or email Sammy at snieman@sunlib.org
Thursday, May 7th 1:30pm
Teen D & D Online
If you're a teen in 6th-12th grade and you'd like to participate in online D&D, email Melissa at mcarollo at sunlib.org. Please include answers to the following: 1. Are you a beginner, middle, or advanced player? 2. Do you already have a character built? If so, what is it? 3. Do you have access to a computer/laptop/Chromebook/smart phone where you can meet us on Zoom for the game play? We are currently gathering interested players. You must email Melissa to register! More campaigns to follow!
Thursday, May 7th 6-8pm
Adult Programs
Live Demo: Watercolor Painting
Tuesday, May 5th 2:00pm
Please join us for a Facebook Live demonstration of watercolor painting with local artist and one of the library's most popular instructors, Anne Urso. This demonstration will take approximately 30 minutes. No registration required, just look for the live video on our Facebook page at 2:00 on May 5th: https://www.facebook.com/sunprairiepubliclibrary/
Virtual Crafternoon with Kathleen
Thursday, May 7th 2:00pm
Feeling crafty? Need some social interaction? Join the library's own Kathleen for a Virtual Crafternoon session via Zoom! Bring your knitting, crochet, sewing or embroidery, and any questions. No prior experience necessary, Kathleen will answer your craft questions and present the basics of machine sewing. Sip tea (bring your own) and chat while we craft away our worries. Space is limited; registration is required for each session. Instructions for joining the Zoom session will be emailed to registrants.
Library Book Groups
We have several book groups that meet monthly at the library. During the library's closure, all of them are meeting online! For more information, please visit: https://www.sunprairiepubliclibrary.org/book-groups, or check the library's Event Calendar for dates and times.
Contact Us!
Need to contact the library? The fastest way to reach us is by email at sunref@sunlib.org. We are also providing limited reference service by telephone at 825-0702. Please leave a message and a library staff member will call you back within one business day.
Take the Library Survey
The Sun Prairie Public Library is looking at new ways to deliver public library services. Some are in place, others services are in planning stages while others are just ideas. Hearing from our patrons will help us serve you better now and in the future. Please find our survey here: https://www.sunprairiepubliclibrary.org/service-survey
