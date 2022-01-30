The Colonial Club provides services for people 55 or older that include home delivered meals, supportive home care, an adult day center and case management services. Call 608-837-4611 to learn more. For a more complete list of activities, pick up a Courier newsletter or online at colonialclub.org or call 608-837-4611.
The building is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Fridays. Lunch reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance. Colonial Club is following the current Dane County Mask Mandates. Anyone entering the building is asked to wear a mask.
Monday, January 31
• Music and Motion 9 a.m.
• Walking Class 10:30 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Sheepshead, Skat 500 1 p.m.
• Computer Tutor 2 p.m.
Tuesday, February 1
• Canasta 12:30 p.m. New players welcome
• Mahjong 2 p.m.
• Line Dancing 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 2
• Music and Motion 9 a.m.
• Footcare Appointments start at 9 a.m.
• RSVP Group Projects 10 a.m.
• Rummikub 10 a.m.
• Euchre 1 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 3
• Bridge Lessons 9 a.m.
• Beat to the Music Exercise 10:30 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Canasta 12:30 p.m.
• Bid Euchre 1 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 4
• Beginning Euchre 9 a.m.
• Bean Bag Toss – New players welcome 10 a.m.
• Mahjong 10 a.m.
• Dominoes 10 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
As winter approaches, a reminder that Colonial Club closes when Sun Prairie Schools close due to inclement weather. If schools have a late start, the Colonial Club will open at its normal time of 8:30 a.m.