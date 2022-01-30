Colonial Club Senior Activity Center

The Colonial Club Senior Activity Center is located at 301 Blankenheim Lane on Sun Prairie’s east side.

The Colonial Club provides services for people 55 or older that include home delivered meals, supportive home care, an adult day center and case management services. Call 608-837-4611 to learn more. For a more complete list of activities, pick up a Courier newsletter or online at colonialclub.org or call 608-837-4611.

The building is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Fridays. Lunch reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance. Colonial Club is following the current Dane County Mask Mandates. Anyone entering the building is asked to wear a mask.

Monday, January 31

• Music and Motion 9 a.m.

• Walking Class 10:30 a.m.

• Lunch 11:30 a.m.

• Sheepshead, Skat 500 1 p.m.

• Computer Tutor 2 p.m.

Tuesday, February 1

• Canasta 12:30 p.m. New players welcome

• Mahjong 2 p.m.

• Line Dancing 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 2

• Music and Motion 9 a.m.

• Footcare Appointments start at 9 a.m.

• RSVP Group Projects 10 a.m.

• Rummikub 10 a.m.

• Euchre 1 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 3

• Bridge Lessons 9 a.m.

• Beat to the Music Exercise 10:30 a.m.

• Lunch 11:30 a.m.

• Canasta 12:30 p.m.

• Bid Euchre 1 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4

• Beginning Euchre 9 a.m.

• Bean Bag Toss – New players welcome 10 a.m.

• Mahjong 10 a.m.

• Dominoes 10 a.m.

• Lunch 11:30 a.m.

As winter approaches, a reminder that Colonial Club closes when Sun Prairie Schools close due to inclement weather. If schools have a late start, the Colonial Club will open at its normal time of 8:30 a.m.

