Please find us on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram! We are currently offering Small Fry Storytime and Storytime as LIVE programs on Facebook, which are recorded and kept for a minimum of one week on both Facebook and YouTube. Small Fry Storytime is on Mondays at 10 a.m. and Storytime is on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. on the SPPLYS Facebook page.
Teen D & D Online
Live Demo: Watercolor Painting
Tuesday, May 5, 2 p.m.
Please join us for a Facebook Live demonstration of watercolor painting with local artist and one of the library's most popular instructors, Anne Urso. This demonstration will take approximately 30 minutes. No registration required, just look for the live video on the library Facebook page at 2 p.m. on May 5: https://www.facebook.com/sunprairiepubliclibrary/
Library Book Groups
During the library's closure, the book groups are meeting online! For more information, please visit www.sunprairiepubliclibrary.org/book-groups, or check the library's Event Calendar for dates and times.
Contact Us!
Need to contact the library? The fastest way to reach us is by email at sunref@sunlib.org. We are also providing limited reference service by telephone at 825-7323. Please leave a message and a library staff member will call you back within one business day.
Take the Library Survey
The Sun Prairie Public Library is looking at new ways to deliver public library services. Some are in place, others services are in planning stages while others are just ideas. Hearing from our patrons will help us serve you better now and in the future. Please find our survey here: https://www.sunprairiepubliclibrary.org/service-survey
Library Board & Library Board Committee Meetings
With Safer at Home orders in effect through May 26, all meetings will be virtual and the public will have the ability to attend by phone or with internet access.
Strategic Planning Committee: Wednesday, May 6, 4:30 p.m.
Policy Committee: Thursday, May 14, 4 p.m.
Finance Committee: Thursday, May 14, 4:30 p.m.
Library Board: Thursday, May 14, 5:30 p.m.
