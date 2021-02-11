Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) sign-up season is in full swing and shares are going fast. Join CSA for a virtual Find Your Farm event on Wednesday Feb. 17, from 4-6 p.m. CST, to meet CSA farmers and decide on the CSA farm and share that is the best fit for your household.
You can tune into the event on Zoom or Facebook live along with 14 farms that serve the Madison, Reedsburg/Baraboo, Stevens Point, Twin Cities, Viroqua, and Wausau communities. Learn about how CSA works, find pick-up locations near you, and talk with local farmers to choose a CSA share for the season.
Kicking off the event, Chef Jamie Hoang of the Laotian-Thai restaurant Ahan, will provide a cooking demo on how to make Red Curry Udon Noodles with seasonal produce. This dish, along with almost all of Hoang’s creations, can easily be modified for all dietary needs and preferences. Join the Find Your Farm event at 4 p.m. sharp and add another tool to your cooking prowess.
In this continued time of social distancing, increased cooking at home, and interest in eating healthy and nutritious food, CSA is one of the best ways to take care of yourself and the environment.
Receive local and organic fruits and vegetables, picked at peak freshness, delivered right to your door or neighborhood on a weekly or bi-weekly basis. There are many share sizes and types to choose from, so let CSA help you find the right one for you.
Farmers and FairShare staff will be available via Zoom to answer questions and help you choose the right share for you. Visit https://www.csacoalition.org/find-your-farm to find out more about the event.
In addition to delicious fresh produce that is good for you, your community, and the environment, other perks of CSA membership include:
For those on a budget, check out FairShare’s Partner Shares Program, which assists households in affording a CSA share. FairShare will provide up to $350 to qualifying applicants who are encouraged to apply as soon as possible because funding is limited and spots fill up quickly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.