Survival of any type draws on skills and resilience that survivors often don’t realize they have until they are faced with life-changing events.
A new memoir by Dr. Kimberly Lees provides a powerful and heartbreaking look at what it’s like to experience mental, emotional and physical trauma. Dying to Live, A Memoir is a true story that takes readers on a journey of unthinkable struggles commencing at birth and are woven precipitously throughout her adulthood.
“As a survivor of domestic violence, sexual assault and two car accidents resulting in traumatic brain injuries (TBIs),” Lees said, “I know firsthand what it means to go into the dark tunnel of hopelessness thinking I would never return. I realized how fragile life is. Time stops for no one.”
As a result of the TBIs, she experienced fatigue, mental gridlock, panic attacks, nightmares, PTSD, and feelings of being out of control.
In her book, Dr. Lees writes, “You don’t know what you don’t know until you face the unknown, and I didn’t know a thing about a TBI. I nearly lost my mind while trying to find it. I struggled with the aftermath of my rape while my world spun further out of control because of the TBIs. Emotional suffering is a powerful outcome of trauma, and that abuse cannot be separated from the complexities of its causative injuries.”
She points out that most TBI books do not offer pragmatic strategies to assist in the art of healing and recovery for those who have been through trauma and abuse. In her book, she offers practical methods to support and gently guide those who follow in the shadow of her footsteps.
Abuse & Trauma—It Can Happen to Anyone
Dr. Lees’ journey of domestic violence began during childhood. She lived through horrific acts of betrayal, abandonment, and loss.
One of the profound takeaways of Dr. Lees’ memoir is that the type of traumas she experienced can happen to anyone at any time.
She points out the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN), one of the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organizations reports, every 68 seconds someone in America is sexually assaulted and every nine minutes that victim is a child.
“Trauma and abuse crosses all barriers, races, ethnicities, gender, sexual orientation, and socioeconomics,” she said. “I have always believed in a buddy system. Sexual assault is about the persecutor needing power and control due to rage, lacking self-esteem and self-confidence, and triggers of rejection.”
In her book, she provides insight in moving from a victim mentality to one of glow by choosing productive ways to let go of suffering, anger, and pain. Forgiveness frees us from our persecutors and ourselves. We are no longer chained by blame, guilt or shame.
The author is a former Director to federally grant-funded programs of first generation, low-income and underrepresented students in higher education. Currently, she serves as a Life Coach at letyourlightshineon.org. The site is for those who have suffered trauma and abuse and offers gentle guidance, support, and resources for healing and recovery. She shares her experiences and a practical toolbox for transforming mindsets from bondage to freedom.
Overcoming extreme loss, vulnerability
It’s hard to imagine how quickly someone’s life can spin out of control if they become caught in a web of abuse and trauma.
For Dr. Lees, it was a very lonely journey. She was physically and emotionally alone as no one from her family offered to help her.
“All the while I was experiencing a tunnel of darkness while losing myself to Alzheimer’s due to the broken connections of a TBI from my first severe car accident. I didn’t know who I was and didn’t like who I’d become. I’d lost my ability to recognize friends, how to communicate with them, and had profound memory loss.”
In Part Two of the book, The Five Stages [of Healing and Recovery] for Stepping Into the Glow, offers a sacred healing to the anatomy of the spirit. These lifestyle changes and practices helped her rise out of darkness, and move forward to thrive.
“The five stages that shifted my life into one that thrives is represented as a toolbox of mindful, emotional, physical, and spiritual strategies,” Lees wrote in the book. “They will transform a life that survives to one that thrives into a life of glow. These stages include, Surviving to Thriving, Self-Love, Forgiveness, Healthy Boundaries, and The Magic Zone.”
“The five stages for stepping into the glow brought me to a place of solace. Thriving in the glow is an inside job and a choice that redefines who we are, re-gifts us our self-esteem and dignity, transforms our inner spirit to one of humility, and informs us of how powerful we are in being who we are, just as we are, where we are,” Lees added. “This is the confidence we need to step into the magic zone. Because, life is so much sweeter to glow into.”