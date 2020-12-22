Zoo boosts spirits with new polar bear, holiday lights

Bo, Henry Vilas Zoo’s newest polar bear, balances on a plastic barrel during the Dec. 12 snowy Saturday.

 Henry Vilas Zoo

Bo, the newest polar bear at the Henry Vilas Zoo had fun in December’s first snowfall. Bo, short for Borealis, arrived at the zoo in mid-November, making a home with his female polar bear pal Berit, who’s hibernating for the winter.

The Henry Vilas Zoo kicked off a year end pledge drive “Put a Bo on it” Campaign to raise money to care for Bo and his other buddies. The tax-deductible donation helps keep the zoo free.

The Henry Vilas Zoo is open daily 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and 9:30 a.m. – noon on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

This holiday season the zoo is hosting a virtual Zoo Lights this year that can be enjoyed from the comfort of your own home.

The Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison, WI is one of only a handful of admission-free, community-supported zoos in the country. Fully accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, our beautiful zoo features exhibits and attractions for the whole family!

For more information on the Henry Vilas Zoo visit www.henryvilaszoo.gov.

