Zoo boosts spirits with new polar bear, holiday lights

Bo, the newest polar bear at the Henry Vilas Zoo had fun in December’s first snowfall. Bo, short for Borealis, arrived at the zoo in mid-November, making a home with his female polar bear pal Berit, who’s hibernating for the winter.
The Henry Vilas Zoo kicked off a year end pledge drive “Put a Bo on it” Campaign to raise money to care for Bo and his other buddies. The tax-deductible donation helps keep the zoo free.
The Henry Vilas Zoo is open daily 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and 9:30 a.m. – noon on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
This holiday season the zoo is hosting a virtual Zoo Lights this year that can be enjoyed from the comfort of your own home.
The Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison, WI is one of only a handful of admission-free, community-supported zoos in the country. Fully accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, our beautiful zoo features exhibits and attractions for the whole family!
For more information on the Henry Vilas Zoo visit www.henryvilaszoo.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.