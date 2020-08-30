World travelers have put their plans on hold lately but thanks to a Sun Prairie couple there’s still a way to indulge in global food cravings.
Ember Foods launched last year cooking up Indian, Middle Eastern and other specialties. Owners and married couple Yakub Kazi and Nausheen Qureishi are world travelers and wanted to bring the food they love to their customers.
The ready-made meals of chicken korma, chana masala, chicken biryani and more are available through Christine’s Kitchen and all three Willy Street Co-op locations.
Samosas, a deep-fried pastry full of potatoes. green peas, onions and spices are a top-seller. Onion pakoras, another customer favorite, is food that Kazi remembers from his childhood.
“It’s a very popular snack in India, so I learned to make it and added dill, cardamom seeds and other spices for a special flavor,” Kazi said.
Entrees come in 16 and 32-ounce containers and range from $8-$25. A two-pack of jumbo samosas is $6. Carrot halwa, a sweet dessert pudding, is $6. There’s also a mango lassi, a sweet drink made with yogurt, milk and fruit.
The couple says their food stands out with Qureishi’s freshly ground and roasted spice mixes.
“It is better than store-bought spices that lose their flavors and aromas the longer that they sit around,” Qureishi said.
There are also no preservatives and additives in Ember Foods. The menu includes vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free meals.
Kazi and Qureishi were both born in India where they learned to cook the regional food. Kazi also lived in Israel, picking up cooking skills by making falafel and bourekas, a puff pastry. In Australia, Kazi grew to love a local chicken specialty, which is marinated overnight in spices and grilled on charcoal flames. He worked with chefs in places that he lived to learn how to cook local specialties. He also has been a manager in the grocery and restaurant industry for decades.
Qureishi honed her skills with more than 30 years of cooking and trying out and improving upon recipes.
Kazi even brought some of his family recipes to the Ember Foods menu line-up.
“The chicken biryani is a recipe that I learned from my mother and the flavor is out of this world,” Kazi said.
With that dish and many more, Ember Foods has gained a following in the Madison area food scene through the Bodega Markets at Breese Terrace and Madison Public Market previews. Kazi said they set a record by selling 800 samosas at one event.
The business has been so successful that the couple has retired from their other jobs (his in management and hers in Madison Area school district) to run Ember Foods full-time.
The Sun Prairie couple uses Christine’s Kitchen commercial kitchen on Madison’s east side to cook their foods. Christine’s Kitchen partners with FEED Kitchens and Market Ready Program, taking orders and delivering the food from area producers.
Kazi plans to open a restaurant in the Madison Public Market that specializes in charcoal chicken. But that may be on hold for a while with the City of Madison pandemic budget crunch that could jeopardize the market’s funding.
Although COVID-19 has put in-person events on hold, the couple is reaching out to fans by starting up in some big chain grocery stores this year. They are also focused on catering, helping out people who are busy at home with virtual learning and work, or those who want to celebrate with some special foods. Kazi said they will take catering orders large and small.
The Sun Prairie couple is enthusiastic to share the many taste and flavors of world cuisine with customers. They’ve just introduced spicy chicken wings with a special spice blend and yogurt chutney, and Kazi says other items are coming soon.
“Our goal is to introduce people to new foods,” Kazi said.
They’ve also taken the challenge of running a business, during the tough COVID-19 economic climate, in stride.
“Our will power to succeed in life has given us immense confidence and with this the joy of owning a business. Covid-19 is just another challenge that will get through,” Kazi said.
For more information on Ember Foods, visit https://embermadison.com/ or on Facebook Ember Foods LLC. Order Ember Foods for delivery at www.christines-kitchens.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.