2021 Colonial Club Strawberry Fest is set for June 19

Sun Prairie’s celebration of the summer’s favorite berry will be June 19 at the Colonial Club.
Food, entertainment, vendors, and live music from local band Nine Thirty Standard is set for the all-outdoor event. And if the weather is right, fresh strawberries will be the star attraction.
“As with every year, Mother Nature needs to cooperate so we can have fresh strawberries at the event,” said Bob Power, Colonial Club Executive Director.
The COVID-19 pandemic restricted the 2020 Strawberry Fest to a drive-thru event but as restrictions ease, Powers says festival goers will be invited to sit outside on the club’s lawn—all with social distancing in place.
The family-friendly event is Colonial Club’s biggest fundraiser of the year and helps keep operations going to serve people 55 years and older.
Usually, the organization raises tens of thousands of dollars during Strawberry Fest but COVID cut down or canceled Colonial Club’s fundraisers last year. Power said that the Strawberry Fest effort will hopefully get the club back to its fundraising goals.
After closing down for the Safer at Home order last spring, the Colonial Club has reopened its doors for small gatherings, activities and services by appointment. The Colonial Club also offers adult daycare service, meal deliveries, and other essential services. Power said a plan is in place to start up congregate meal sites again soon.
Strawberry Fest details will be tightened up over the coming months.
The 2021 Strawberry Fest run/walk was nixed because Power said of difficulties of following pandemic safety protocols. The current Public Health Madison & Dane County emergency order allows outdoor gatherings of 500 people or less, but Power said that could change. He does see the popular run/walk event returning in the future.
Strawberry Fest will also highlight local businesses and organizations that will offer food and other items.
For more information about the Colonial Club visit www.colonialclub.org.
