Sarah Heatwole, a Sun Prairie resident and a teacher at the DeForest High School, has received the 2022 Herb Kohl Foundation Teacher Fellowship award.
Teacher Fellowshiprecipients are educators who have been chosen for their superior ability to inspire a love of learning in their students, their ability to motivate others, and their leadership and service within and outside the classroom.
The selection committee for the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Student Scholarship, Teacher Fellowship and Principal Leadership program has announced recipients of the 291 Herb Kohl Foundation awards for Wisconsin students, teachers, and principals. Awards of $6,000 are being made to 100 teachers, 17 principals, and their schools, and $10,000 scholarship will be given to 174 graduating high school students.
The Kohl Foundation award program was established by Herb Kohl, philanthropist, and businessman. Since 1990, the foundation has awarded more than $28.3 million to Wisconsin educators, principals, students, and schools.“Education is the key to the future of Wisconsin and our nation,” Kohl said. “I am very proud of the accomplishments of these students, teachers, and principals and look forward to the great contributions they will make in the future.”