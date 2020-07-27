Crosse House fundraiser

The Sun Prairie Historical Restorations Inc. Board is proud to announce a long-awaited fundraiser to begin work restoring the Dr. Charles Crosse House. The goal is to raise enough money to restore the upstairs to the way it was when the Dr. Charles Crosse family lived in it.
The fundraiser is Friday, July 31 and Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. (rain or shine) at 133 W. Main St, Sun Prairie. Parking behind the house (the Sun Prairie Utility Commission lot) or on the street, in and around the house. Participants must follow social distancing rules (in force at the time of the sale) and facemasks must be worn.
Members have graciously donated many wonderful items for the sale. The first floor is loaded with items such as antiques, furniture, kitchenware, glassware, office supplies, electronics, crafts, dolls, seasonal, books galore, bedding, linens, collectibles, artwork, homemade gift cards, and a lot more!
Outside there will be tents of games and toys, Wisconsin games and accessories, lawn and garden, doll houses, miniatures, a 50’s bouncy horse, bicycle, tools, clothing, sports items, picture frames, and more.
More information can be found about the sale, and the Crosse House history, by visiting our website at
www.crossehouse.com – you will find a listing of the items for sale.
Did you know the house is used for a lot more than just rentals? The house is used for school tours, Christmas tree decorating by local students, art and craft shows, historical events, etc. The kitchen was updated to accommodate the rental needs, but now it’s time to restore the upstairs so guests visiting the historic house can see what bedrooms were like back in those days. Members and area residents have donated beautiful antique furniture and décor, that will be on display in a setting that takes the visitor back in time.
If you have questions, please contact crossehouse@gmail.com.
