City of Sun Prairie's Fire and Lights Parade on Dec. 4

The City of Sun Prairie Volunteer Fire Department and the Historical Museum will host its annual Fire and Lights Parade on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 5:30-7 p.m. along East Main Street in front of the museum.
This event is a community tradition with the goal of bringing all who live, work, and play in Sun Prairie together to enjoy camaraderie and entertainment during the holiday season.
The Sun Prairie Community Band will kick off the event with a performance in Cannery Square from 5:15-5:45 p.m.
E. Main Street will be close down at 5:45 p.m. to make way for the parade. The Fusion Dance Academy will launch the parade with street performance in front of the museum at 5:55 p.m.
A parade of vehicles from the Sun Prairie Fire Department, EMS, and Public Works and surrounding communities will follow.
At 6:15 p.m., Santa and Mayor Paul Esser will light the Holiday Tree. Santa will stick around for photos, hand out candy canes, and get children’s holiday wish lists until 7:30 p.m.
It’s the first in-person fire and lights parade since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Last year’s event was held as a drive thru parade at Angell Park and virtual tree lighting.
City organizers are looking forward to the event returning to its original spot.
“We’re thrilled that we were able to bring this annual event back to downtown Sun Prairie, in front of the Sun Prairie Historical Museum,” said Colleen Burke, BID & Tourism Manager. “The excitement of Santa lighting the tree, a decorated downtown, and all of the emergency services vehicles on display and lit up in holiday lights is Sun Prairie’s way of saying that the holidays have arrived!”
