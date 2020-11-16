The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Center for East Asian Studies (CEAS) has awarded Sun Prairie Public Library a $1,000 grant as part of the new East Asia in Wisconsin Library Program.
The grants will be used to purchase books and films about China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and also to host book clubs, speakers and other related library programs.
Sun Prairie Public Library’s grant was one of 38 awarded to libraries across Wisconsin, totaling $32,765 in awards.
CEAS, a federally-funded National Resource Center for the study of East Asia, created the program to encourage Wisconsin libraries to augment their collections with East Asia- related materials, and to design new book clubs and other programing with an East Asian theme. This program is part of the center’s focus on promoting understanding of East Asian histories and cultures, and also aligns with the Wisconsin Idea mission of service to Wisconsin citizens beyond the boundaries of the classroom. CEAS partnered with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, the Wisconsin Library Association, and the Cooperative Children’s Book Center to plan and promote the new program, which was launched in August.
A second round of funding for the East Asia in Wisconsin Library Program is planned release in the fall of 2021.
The Center for East Asian Studies (CEAS) is the focal point connecting East Asia to the University of Wisconsin-Madison. One of the UW-Madison’s eight federally funded area studies National Resource Centers, CEAS is dedicated to all aspects of research, education and outreach related to China, Japan, and Korea.
For more information on the East Asia in Wisconsin Library Program, contact CEAS Associate Director David Fields at dpfield@wisc.edu. Details about the East Asia in Wisconsin Library Program can be found on the CEAS website: https://eastasia.wisc.edu/
