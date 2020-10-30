For five decades, some colorful fish have lurked in Sun Prairie author Ronald Semmann’s mind just waiting for the day their story would be told.
“Steven’s Funny Fish”, Semmann’s first book, published this month tells the tale of a boy who visits an aquarium with his grandfather and is awed by all the aquatic life swimming behind the glass.
The idea for the book was sparked by a trip Semmann took with his three young sons to Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium in the mid-60s. Semmann remembers it as a pretty special day as his kids were awed by the unusual fish.
“I thought it would be an interesting story, so I wrote it up,” Semmann said.
The fictional story unfolds as a grandfather takes his grandson Steven to the Chicago landmark and in the course of the day, the boy gets lost, only to be found a short time later with his nose pressed up against the glass of the seahorse exhibit. The boy is fascinated by the little aquatic creatures and calls them funny fish.
Semmann wrote up the story soon after the aquarium visit but finding an illustrator proved more difficult. He received a promise from his artist friend Bill Koelpin to illustrate the book, but the idea of a collaboration came to a standstill when his career took off. The story sat in Semmann’s files for years, just like a deep-sea creature waiting at the bottom of the ocean floor.
But when the COVID safer-at-home order hit, Semmann rediscovered the story. During a Zoom call with his family, he asked for help to revive the story. His granddaughter, Abbigail Semmann, an art teacher in Eau Claire, volunteered immediately.
“When he asked if I would help him, I jumped at the chance,” Abbigail said. “Growing up my grandpa always told my sisters and me silly made-up stories. Getting to bring them to life through art has really made everything come full circle.”
The two collaborated virtually with Abbigail sending her drawings to her grandfather for approval.
“It was important to me that we were on the same page and that he liked my designs,” Abbigail said.
Semmann especially liked the bright colors that his granddaughter used, and it was also important that the book teaches kids about aquatic life.
Semmann, a retired Wisconsin DNR officer and co-founder of the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin, had Abbigail create a glossary of aquatic life for kids to learn more. Semmann hopes that the book will be sold in the Shedd Aquarium gift shop so kids can continue to be inspired after their visit is over.
Steven’s Funny Fish was self-published by Semmann through BookBaby and is available for sale on Amazon, Barnes and Nobles and other retail outlets for $14.95. The book is dedicated to Steven Semmann, the young son who was on that Shedd Aquarium trip but who passed away from brain cancer as an adult.
So far, the book has received a good response after its launch on Oct. 15.
Semmann already has a plan for his next children’s book. It’s based on a camping trip that he took with his young sons on the Turtle Flambeau Flowage that was filled with misadventures and a chance encounter with some nature guides.
Abbigail plans to illustrate the book, motivated by her first venture with Steven’s Funny Fish.
“I hope children look at the pictures in the book and are inspired to draw,” Abbigail said.
When kids read Steven’s Funny Fish, Semmann wants kids to discover something new and be motivated to learn more.
“Education is the foundation of everything,” he said. “You can learn about things that you never knew before and it can be fun.”
