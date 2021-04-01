Sun Prairie Public Library celebrates National Library Week April 4-10

The Sun Prairie Public Library is celebrating National Library Week April 4-10.
National Library Week has been sponsored by the American Library Association since 1958 as a national observance of libraries across the country, and as a time to highlight the essential role libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening communities.
“For me, National Library Week is an affirmation of our library’s daily contributions,” ” said Sun Prairie Public Library Director Svetha Hetzler. “The week provides an opportunity to reflect upon and recognize the critical service we provide to all members of our community representing all dimensions of identity. We sometimes don’t even realize the impact we make until months or years later when a patron may let us know and thank us for our assistance. We have heard the library was where and how they found their new job, learned to use technology, developed a life-long friendship by attending storytimes, gained literacy skills, received trusted information, discovered “own voices” authors, and saw themselves reflected in literature.”
In the past year, when faced with the challenges of a global pandemic, the Sun Prairie Public Library immediately pivoted their service model in order to provide library services to the community in a safe way.
“The list of accomplishments that I am proud of this year is long, “Hetzler said. “We offered so many new things and had to do a lot of learning very quickly to make it all happen. I am so proud of our amazingly creative, dedicated, and skilled staff. We were able to start offering curbside and drive-up window services, virtual programs, take home programs in a bag, librarian’s choice and express technology. I am extremely proud we were able to ensure service for those most impacted by the pandemic. Express Technology and collaborating with partner agencies to connect our residents to services has been critical.”
Hetzler said the library’s commitment to racial literacy and anti-racism has been strong and consistent.
“Monthly Urban Sun: Black Voices Book Clubs give community members a safe space to engage in meaningful conversations,” Hetzler said.”We received a grant from UW-CEAS (Center for East Asia Studies) late last year to provide book club kits and programming opportunities on East Asia as discrimination and hate crimes continue to rise. I am proud that our library is committed internally and externally to diversity, equity, and inclusion and has taken action through literacy and life-long learning efforts. The library has taken a leadership role in anti-racism though our racial literacy plan.”
The Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation will launch a Spring Appeal starting April 1, through the end of the month.
Funds raised will go toward renovation of the library discussion rooms. These spaces will be repurposed to better meet the needs of job seekers, remote students and workers, and individuals needing a private space to meet with counselors and professionals virtually or in-person. This will help assist with a variety of critical needs, including but not limited to housing, health, food, financial, and emotional insecurity.
“Spring has long been a time for growth, new beginnings, and promise. And we’ve never needed that hope quite as much as we do this year,” said Alison Long, Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation Executive Director. “Last year was characterized by struggles and challenges and loss that so many of us weathered alone and in isolation. We’re leaning fully into this new season — in all its renewing metaphors — by visioning a future full of opportunities to support new growth in our community. We’ll be launching a Spring Appeal — the Foundation’s first! — to cultivate the library’s new discussion room initiative. These rooms will bring new and expanded opportunities and services to our neighbors as we all navigate this new season of increased virtual learning and working and workforce development needs. We hope you’ll join us in supporting and growing this effort.”
Check out www.facebook.com/SPPLFoundation or www.sunlibfoundation.org for more information and ways to give and get involved.
The Sun Prairie Public Library serves as a dynamic, positive, force in the community by connecting residents with the world of ideas, literacy, literature, and information, and by creating opportunities for all residents to participate, connect, and discover through emerging and traditional resources and services. For more information on services and events, visit www.sunlib.org or call 608-825-7323.
