St. Norbert’s Council for Catholic Woman will have a Drive-thru Pork Chop Dinner on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Dinners are $14 and include a marinated 16 oz. boneless pork chop seasoned with BBQ rub from Wood BBQ Catering, baked potato, baked beans, applesauce, dinner roll, and dessert. Boneless chops for $9 and a $3 hot dog meal for kids. This event is pre-order only at https://www.stnorbertccw.com/ or by phone: 608-393-6012. Orders must be placed by Sunday, Feb. 21, end of day. Dinners can be picked up at St. Norbert, 8944 County Hwy Y, Roxbury from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

