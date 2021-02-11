St. Norbert’s Council for Catholic Woman will have a Drive-thru Pork Chop Dinner on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Dinners are $14 and include a marinated 16 oz. boneless pork chop seasoned with BBQ rub from Wood BBQ Catering, baked potato, baked beans, applesauce, dinner roll, and dessert. Boneless chops for $9 and a $3 hot dog meal for kids. This event is pre-order only at https://www.stnorbertccw.com/ or by phone: 608-393-6012. Orders must be placed by Sunday, Feb. 21, end of day. Dinners can be picked up at St. Norbert, 8944 County Hwy Y, Roxbury from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Trending Now
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.