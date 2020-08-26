Sun Prairie women selected for national advisory committee

Northern Michigan University junior Morgan Kolimaga of Sun Prairie, Wis., is one of 14 students across the country selected to serve on the 2020-21 National Panhellenic Conference Student Advisory Committee (NPC SAC).
“When I received the letter that I was selected, I was very excited, but I did not know how important and rare it was,” said Kolimaga. “Each member is from a different university and a different Panhellenic sorority. It is such an honor being the representative of Northern Michigan University's Greek life and the sole representative of 115 chapters of Phi Sigma Sigma.”
Composed of 26 women's-only international member organizations, the NPC is the world's largest umbrella organization specifically charged with advancing the sorority experience. Working directly with NPC leadership, the SAC helps support the work of NPC by representing a collegiate women's perspective, serving as brand ambassadors, providing suggestions on existing Panhellenic programs and offering ideas for new initiatives.
“My position requires a monthly meeting via Zoom where we discuss pressing topics facing sororities,” said Kolimaga. “Right now we are focusing on the importance of diversity, inclusion, access and equity.”
Kolimaga is president of NMU's Panhellenic Chapter, co-president of the Forensic Biochemistry Club and holds leadership roles for Greek Council and Phi Sigma Sigma. She is a forensic biochemistry major, with a double minor in criminal justice and mathematics.
“Kolimaga is an accomplished young woman and has made a strong impact on the Greek life community that we have at NMU. She would provide a valuable perspective to the SAC because she comes from a smaller Greek life. She is familiar with the struggles and benefits that come along with that," “When I received the call for applicants, she was the first person that I thought of,” wrote NMU Center for Student Enrichment Assistant Director Julia Santa Maria in a letter of recommendation.
