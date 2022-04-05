This year’s highly anticipated event, the 4th Annual Sun Prairie B.E.A.M. Awards ceremony is coming soon.
B.E.A.M. stands for “Black Excellence Achievement Makers” and is an event to challenge the negative narrative we often hear associated with our Black students and/or adult advocates. The B.E.A.M. awards “shine a beaming light” on the positive examples of Black excellence and achievement in our community. It is imperative that this event is celebrated as a part of the greater community that is Sun Prairie; anyone who would like to celebrate Black excellence in Sun Prairie is welcome to attend this free event!
In 2020 the event was virtual due to COVID, and last year in 2021 we celebrated with a socially distanced car parade. This year we are grateful to announce that this year we will gather in-person at Bank of Sun Prairie at Ashley Field on Sunday April 24, 2022 at 2 p.m.
Over 700 awards will be given to to Black scholars and Black adults, including staff, leaders and parents/guardians. This year scholars were nominated by staff and teachers based on the following five categories:
• Models Excellence in Academics
• Models Excellence in Teamwork
• Exemplary Peer Leadership
• Models Excellence in Responsibility
• Extraordinary Growth
Follow BEAM Awards Sun Prairie on Facebook for more details or email us at BeamAwards2019@gmail.com if you have specific questions.
The B.E.A.M. Awards Committee includes Janice Chestnut, Tracy Frank, Teran Peterson, Marilyn Ruffin (founder), Amy Schernecker and Krista Smedema