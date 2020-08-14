The Sun Prairie Garden Club has named its first 2020 Garden of the Month.
Sun Prairie Garden Club president Diane Powelka said Julie Malider’s garden has a whimsical yard, with a bicycle holding plants, throughout the gardens. Flowers in red are cardinal flower (Lobelia and Lucifer Crocosmia, they brighten up the gardens. Big white hydrangeas blooms look refreshing in the summer gardens.
Gardener: Julie Malider
Address: 3161 Lorrabud Lane, Sun Prairie
History of the garden: About 10 years ago I had a blank slate and started out planting around the house and put some trees at the back of our lot. Since then, every year I have added or expanded areas in the front yard and backyard. I am now just splitting plants and adding them to new parts of the yard.
Specific varieties: The first thing that blooms are daffodils (deer and rabbits don’t eat them) some tulips and quince. Then the bridal veil, and peonies; followed by lilies, iris and roses. After that the day lilies, bee balm and coneflowers and other miscellaneous bloomers.
Favorite varieties and why: I love them all, but I like the variety of day lilies the best because of the variety and longer bloom life.
Philosophy: I want to have something in bloom from Spring through Fall. Weed regularly and throw in some annuals for instant bursts of color.
The Sun Prairie Garden Club meets once a month except in January during normal times. Club activities include road trips, garden tour, dining out, speaker workshops.
The Sun Prairie Garden Club is always looking for new members. For more information, contact Diane Powelka at jpowelka@chorus.net or 608-837-6308.
