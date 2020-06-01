Pick some sweet memories

For berry growers around the state visit the Wisconsin Berry Growers Association website at wiberries.org. Area growers include:

Lutz Family Farm

1477 County Road T

Marshall, WI 53559

608-655-3664

Carandale Fruit Farm

1046 Tipperary Road

Oregon, WI 53575

608-835-5871

Upick Strawberry Farm

5396 Hahn Road

DeForest, WI 53532

608-417-9485

Jelli’s Market

N5648 S Farmington Road

Helenville, WI 53137

262-593-5133

Gracie’s Berries

103 Oakland Road

Cambridge, WI 53523

608-423-9594

Kirschbaum Strawberry Farm

N5802 US-151

Beaver Dam, WI 53916

920-887-7530

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.