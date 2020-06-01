Pick some sweet memories
For berry growers around the state visit the Wisconsin Berry Growers Association website at wiberries.org. Area growers include:
Lutz Family Farm
1477 County Road T
Marshall, WI 53559
608-655-3664
Carandale Fruit Farm
1046 Tipperary Road
Oregon, WI 53575
608-835-5871
Upick Strawberry Farm
5396 Hahn Road
DeForest, WI 53532
608-417-9485
Jelli’s Market
N5648 S Farmington Road
Helenville, WI 53137
262-593-5133
Gracie’s Berries
103 Oakland Road
Cambridge, WI 53523
608-423-9594
Kirschbaum Strawberry Farm
N5802 US-151
Beaver Dam, WI 53916
920-887-7530
