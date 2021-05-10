What's new at the Sun Prairie Public Library May 11-24

Library Reopening-Phase II begins Monday, May 10
On Monday, May 10, 2021, the library open its doors for more in-person services. Phase II hours of service will be: M-F: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sun: 1-5 p.m.
The library will be adding back the following services:
• Quick Browsing (30 minute limit for browsing & check out)
• In person reference service, technology assistance, readers’ advisory service, circulation service
• Additional computer stations (one hour limit for computers)
• Faxing, photocopying, printing, microfilm reader, wi-fi
• Self-check-out
• In-person holds pick up
• Linkcat stations for catalog searching
• Adult Services will accommodate magazine and newspaper requests
• Services by appointment: Resume writing assistance, Teleconferencing, Telehealth, Test Proctoring, Project Recovery Counseling. These services will take place in the Discussion Room and will be coordinated by Adult Services.
• Walk-up window (Circulation & Youth Services)
• Summer Library Program for Youth & Adults
• Outdoor programs
• Bus passes, taxi ride share, recycle stickers
Drive-up window changes
Starting on Monday, May 10, drive-up and walk-up pickups will be by appointment only. Reservations can be made at www.sunlib.org and click on "Schedule a curbside pickup". Staff will be able to process unscheduled pickups, but scheduled pickups will be available throughout the day either at the drive-up window or the walk-up window. Please make sure to check "walk up" or "drive up" on the reservation form so staff can prepare items correctly. The window will not be staffed directly, and interaction must be done through the intercom. Although pickups will be limited, the building will be open from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday - Friday, as well as 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Sundays for in-person hold pickup and self check-out. To limit close interaction between staff and patrons, all in-person pickups will be expected to make use of the self-checkout machines. Please contact the Circulation Department with questions at 825-7323.
Adult Services
Beginner's Tai Chi
Wednesday, May 12, 19 and 26 11-11:30 a.m.
Tai Chi is slow, mindful exercise and attention to the breath proven to be helpful for strength, alignment, flexibility, stress management, cognitive fitness, and balance of body, mind and spirit. It's practical, relaxing, and can be modified for a wide range of special needs. Take a break and learn the basics with certified master instructor, Jody Curley, M.A. This is a four part weekly series, but you do not need to register for all four to attend. You are welcome to attend those that fit your schedule, but please note, you must register for each session individually. These sessions will be held via Zoom. To receive the Zoom log in information, please register on the events calendar on our website www.sunlib.org.
Handmade Greeting Cards
Sunday, May 16 2-3 p.m.
Everyone loves getting something fun in the mail! In this virtual craft workshop, led by Jamie Statz-Paynter, you'll learn how to make handmade greeting cards to brighten someone's day! We'll provide the card supplies, but participants will need to have their own glue, scissors, colored pencils and/or markers handy. Card making kits will be made available for registrants only, one week prior to the program; registrants will be contacted to schedule a pick-up. Members of a household are welcome to participate together; however, due to limited supplies we ask that households limit themselves to one registration and one kit. This event will be held via Zoom. To receive the log in information, please register on the Events calendar at www.sunlib.org.
Rex Owens Book Launch
Tuesday, May 18 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Please join us for an evening with eminent local author, Rex Owens, as we celebrate the release of his new book ”The Life & Times of Rowan Dal” a fantastic work of historical fiction that recounts the story of one very determined Pack Horse Librarian. Rex is also the author of the Irish Troubles series: “Murphy's Troubles”, “Out of Darkness” and “Dead Reckoning” as well as an avid supporter of local libraries. This event will be held via Zoom. To register for the event and receive the Zoom log in information please register on the Events calendar at www.sunlib.org.
Wisconsin African Americans in the Civil War
Wednesday, May 19 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Hundreds of African American soldiers and regimental employees represented Wisconsin in the Civil War, and yet these individuals are rarely mentioned in state histories. Jeff Kannel, local historian and author, will discuss the research behind his book Make Way for Liberty, through which he hopes to shine a light on the crucial role of African Americans from Wisconsin in the Civil War. This event will be held via Zoom and registration is required. To receive the Zoom log in information, please register on the Events calendar at www.sunlib.org.
Children’s & Teen Services
Youth Programs will take a pause in May while we enter Phase II Reopening and prepare for Summer Programs.
Dream Bus Bookmobile
Mondays, 4-6 p.m. C.H. Bird Elementary
Saturday, May 15, 9-11 a.m. Sun Prairie Farmers’ Market
The Dream Bus is a library on wheels! Sign-up for a library card, return materials, and get free books, movies, wi-fi and more! Visit the table outside the Dream Bus, for touch-less browsing. On-board service will not be offered currently. Staff will be observing social distancing and wearing masks.
