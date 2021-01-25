Give blood, save a life
Buy Now

Sun Prairie resident Winston Piotrzkowski donated at the Jan. 19 blood drive. He has donated more than 13 gallons of blood to the American Red Cross during the last 30 years.

 Jennifer Fetterly

Since the first Sun Prairie American Legion and Auxiliary Blood Drive on July 12, 1990, the organization has sponsored 85 blood drives, with collection of 3,777 units, averaging 44 units per drive, 3,817 donors, 367 power red donors, and 241 first‑time donors.

“Those 3,777 units means we have helped save 11,331 lives with our efforts and I consider that a great job done by all,” said Lynda McCafferty of the American Legion Auxiliary.

The Sun Prairie American Legion and Auxiliary sponsored an American Red Cross Community Blood Drive on Jan. 19 at Sun Prairie United Methodist Church, with every donor slot filled.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Red Cross officials say that blood donations are critical for the health of communities and to help researchers identify, track and better understand the virus.

Load comments