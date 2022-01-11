Huntertones brings people together around the globe with fun, imaginative and fearless music. Their thrilling, horn-driven sound features genre-bending composition and unconventional covers. Every show is a social experience celebrating the joy of music.
On Monday, March 14 at 7 p.m., theSun Prairie Performing Arts Center will host an evening performance by the New York-based music group, the Huntertones.
The ensemble’s seven members have established a global reputation as a high-energy, innovative presence in music during the band’s first decade together.
The Huntertones 2017 Michael Jackson mash-up tribute video went viral, hitting more than 550k views on Facebook. The group’s successful 2018 Passport album was built around the band members’ world travel as Music Ambassadors to Africa, Eastern Europe, and Latin America through the U.S. State Department Music Abroad Program. The celebratory anthem “Togo” from the album encapsulates the pure joy of the arts in Togo, Africa, and the composition has become a centerpiece of Huntertones’ live concert repertoire.
Jon Batiste from the Late Show With Stephen Colbert says of the group, “Honest, genuine, skillfully executed music without limitations that is uplifting and cannot be quantified.”
Renown Jazz guitarist Lionel Loueke states, “Soulful, tasty and groovy. I dare you not to dance or be in a good mood during and after listening to this beautiful music”.
The Sound of Sun Prairie Marching Band will celebrate its 50th anniversary this season. Proceeds from this concert will support the group’s performance in the Magic Kingdom at Disney World in July. The Huntertones, March 14 performance and clinics with Sun Prairie middle school students, are made possible by the generous support of the Sun Prairie Education Foundation.