The Colonial Club, located at 301 Blankenheim Lane on Sun Prairie’s east side, is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Fridays. Lunch reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance. Masks are no longer required; however, the club supports anyone wishing to wear a mask.
Activities scheduled from April 18-21 include the following:
Monday, April 18• Music and Motion 9 a.m.
• Walking Class 10:30 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Sheepshead, Skat, 500 1 p.m.
• Computer Tutor 2 p.m.
Tuesday, April 19• Canasta 12:30 p.m. New players welcome
• Mahjong 2 p.m.
• Chorus in the ADC 2 p.m.
• Line Dancing 6 p.m.
Wednesday, April 20• Music and Motion 9 a.m.
• Rummikub 10 a.m.
• Euchre 1 p.m.
Thursday, April 21• Bridge Lessons 9 a.m.
• Beat to the Music Exercise 10:30 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Canasta 12:30 p.m.
• Bid Euchre 1 p.m.
• Day for Seniors with Chaos in the Kitchen Jazz band 1:30 p.m.
Friday, April 22• Beginning Euchre 9 a.m.
• Mahjong 10 a.m.
• Dominoes 10 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
Save the date -- Mark your calendar for Friday, May 6 at 2:00 p.m. for a Mother’s Day Celebration. Entertainer Mike Massey will provide an afternoon of music while moms enjoy drinks and desserts. Moms of all ages are welcome! Doors open at 1:30 p.m. RSVP to 608-837-4611. Cost is $12/person and $10/person for Club 301 members.
The Colonial Club provides services for people 55 or older that include home delivered meals, supportive home care, an adult day center and case management services.
For a more complete list of activities, pick up a Courier newsletter or online at colonialclub.org or to learn more about the Colonial Club, call 608-837-4611.