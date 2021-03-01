March 2 to March 15
Library Connections – What’s New for You
Adult Services
Financial Fitness 4-part series
Tuesdays in March at 4 p.m. via Zoom
Understanding your finances and making sound financial decisions is key to a strong future. The Sun Prairie Library is partnering with Bank of Sun Prairie to offer a four-part Financial Fitness series to help you do just that!
3/2 - Budgeting
3/9 - Making Budgets Work
3/16 - Debt Management
3/23 - Retirement
Register for these sessions on the Event Calendar: https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com/events/month/2021/03
Leading the Band
Thursday, March 4 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Dr. Pompey will discuss his experiences leading the famed UW-Marching Band, as well as what it is like to succeed the legendary Mike Leckrone. Dr. Pompey will give an inside look into the beloved organization that has been sharing music with the people of Wisconsin since 1885.
To view, watch on Facebook Live here: https://www.facebook.com/sunprairiepubliclibrary/ at 6:30pm. Videos will remain up on Facebook.
Watercolor Demonstration
Sunday, March 7 2-2:30 p.m.
Please join us for a watercolor painting demonstration with local artist and one of the library's most popular instructors, Anne Urso. This demonstration will be held via Facebook Live here: https://www.facebook.com/sunprairiepubliclibrary/ and will take approximately 30 minutes. Videos will remain up on Facebook.
Anne will be using the following watercolor painting supplies during the demonstration: One 9x15 inch piece of 140# cold press paper. Daniel Smith watercolor paint (but substitutions work as well.) Colors: Lemon yellow, Permanent Rose, Quinacridone Violet, & Indigo Blue. One large mop brush and one small round brush.
Book Buzz
Fridays at 12 noon
Want to know what books are buzzing? Looking for something great to read? We've got you covered! Every Friday at noon, library staff are live on Facebook to share with you some of the hot books we are reading! You can also watch Book Buzz videos when it is convenient for you-- past videos can be found in the Videos section of our Facebook page.
Tax Forms
Need tax forms? The library has prepared packets of the various forms we received this year. If you need forms, please call the Information Desk at 825-0702 to schedule a curbside pickup appointment for a Tax Form Packet.
Adult Services Librarians are available to assist you by telephone, Monday-Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Call the Information Desk at 825-0702.
Children’s & Teen Services
Storytimes
Small Fry Storytime is on Mondays at 10 a.m. and Storytime is on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. Join the SPPL Storytime Facebook Group to participate or view on the SPPL YouTube Channel.
Teen Creativity Club
Wednesday, March 10 3-4 p.m.
Join Melissa on Zoom for Creativity Club. We'll do a variety of projects including Paint Night. Supplies will be provided ahead of time via curbside appointment when necessary. Registration is required. Email Melissa at mcarollo@sunlib.org to register. This program is for teens in 6th - 12th grade.
Tween Book Club
Thursday, March 11 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Our TWEEN Book Club is intended for readers in grades 6-9. We will discuss lighter topics than our Teen Book Club. All meetings will be held on Zoom and registration is required. TWEEN Book Club will meet once a month and our next meeting is March 11 at 3:30 p.m. (time subject to change with any school district changes). Email Melissa at mcarollo@sunlib.org to register.
Teen Book Club
Wednesday, March 3 3 p.m.
Our Teen Book Club is intended for readers ready for Teen materials and topics. Participation is generally eighth grade and up. All meetings will be held on the first and third Wednesdays at 3:00 on Zoom and registration is required. Email Melissa at mcarollo@sunlib.org to register.
Among Us with Melissa
Fridays from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Melissa wants to learn how to play Among Us. Teach her how. Game with Melissa on Fridays at 3:30 p.m. Registration required for each session and space is limited. Email Melissa at mcarollo@sunlib.org to register. All sessions will be held on Zoom.
Third to Fifth Grade Book Club, Program Kits, and More
The Youth Services Department offers a wide variety of programs, some are virtual and some to take home and create with hands-on. Full descriptions and more information can be found under the Kids tab on our website.
For full event listings please visit the Events Calendar on www.sunlib.org.
Dream Bus Bookmobile
Mondays, 4-6 p.m. C.H. Bird Elementary
The Dream Bus is a library on wheels! Sign-up for a library card, return materials, and get free books, movies, wi-fi and more! Visit the table outside the Dream Bus, for touch-less browsing. On-board service will not be offered. Staff will be observing social distancing and wearing masks.
Drive-Thru Holds Pick-Up Window: Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
The drive-thru window is available for contactless, no-appointment pickup every Sunday afternoon. To pick up at the window, place a hold in LINKcat. When you receive notice that your hold is available, drive to the library and into the driveway that leads past the bookdrops. Follow the signs to the service window that has been installed in the porch. Pick-ups will take around 5 minutes per vehicle. Visit www.sunlib.org for details.
Most Indoor Services Suspended
Most services inside the library are currently suspended and the front doors are locked. Patrons who need technology services (computers, copier, printer, fax, scan) are allowed inside the library, but all other patrons will be asked to access the library through digital services and curbside pickup. To access library technology services, ring the doorbell in the front of the library. A staff member will escort you into the building. No other in-person services are available until further notice.
Technology Service Hours:
Monday, Wednesday, Saturday 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 2-6 p.m.
Services available
Computer use (limited to four people at a time and 1 hour sessions)
Copy, print, fax, scan services
Curbside delivery of holds (during Curbside Pickup Hours)
All digital services and collections
Phone consultations with Adult and Youth Services staff
Wireless service from the parking lot
Curbside pickup of holds continues to be available by appointment. For questions about holds pickup, please call the library at 825-7323 or email us using our contact form, under “Contact Us” on www.sunlib.org.
Curbside Pickup Hours:
Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3-6 p.m.
Saturday 10 a.m-1 p.m.
