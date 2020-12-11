Sisters donate to Toys for Tots

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused hardships for so many families, that why five sister decided to assist Toys for Tots in spreading Christmas joy. They contributed 15 dolls and sewed five extra outfits for each doll. Their hope is to bring a little happiness to others. They are already working on what the plans will be for next year.
Pictured (left to right) Mary Bartels, Linda Hoffman, Sue Cole, Amy Bartels and Kate Piotrzkowski.
