Join the Sun Prairie Library for its first TWEEN Book Club on Thursday, Nov. 12 from 3-4 p.m. The book club is for readers in grades 6-9. All meetings will be on Zoom and registration is required. TWEEN Book Club will meet once a month and the first book is Airborn by Kenneth Oppel. In a swashbuckling adventure reminiscent of Jules Verne and Robert Louis Stevenson, Kenneth Oppel, author of the best-selling Silverwing trilogy, creates an imagined world in which the air is populated by transcontinental voyagers, pirates, and beings never before dreamed of by the humans who sail the skies.
The book is available on Hoopla as an ebook or an audiobook. Paper copies are available. Email Melissa at mcarollo at sunlib.org to register and to check out a paper copy.
Thursday, Nov. 12 3-4 p.m.
