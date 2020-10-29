Girls basketball 1908

The Sun Prairie High School Girls basketball program started in 1901-1902. This is a picture of the 1908 team, the closest we have to an action shot. Back then, team photos were taken in a photographer’s studio and the photos were made into postcards, which cost only one cent to mail.
The Sun Prairie Historical Library and Museum, 115 East Main St., is open Wednesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. More info on museum at www.cityofsunprairie.com and on the museum’s Facebook page.
