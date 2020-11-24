The Madison Jazz has Society awarded $4,479 from its School Grant Fund to music programs in Wisconsin schools to help students learn about and perform jazz.
Sun Prairie High School (Matt McVeigh, Director) was awarded $500 to support Digital Swing-Virtual Jazz studio classes.
Due to the COVID pandemic, grant requests were received from only nine schools (some schools have suspended their music and arts programs). Teachers were encouraged to apply for grants to purchase items and equipment that will help them teach virtually, which many of them are doing.
“We are thrilled to see that many schools, even in the midst of the COVID pandemic, are working to provide opportunities for their students to learn about America’s original art form – jazz,” said MJS President Linda Marty Schmitz.
Find more information, visit www.madisonjazz.com.
