Token Springs kindergarteners celebrate 100 days of school with food donation drive
The Token Springs Kindergarten classrooms celebrated 100 days of school on Thursday, Feb. 27. Students also collected over 100 donations of food which will be delivered to Sunshine Place.

 Contributed

