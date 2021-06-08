The Sun Prairie Business Improvement District recently announced this summer’s Streets of Sun Prairie line-up of Thursday night events taking place in Downtown Sun Prairie:
• June 17, 5-7 p.m. Dine in the Dream Park and Dueling Pianos. Firemen’s Park in the Prairie Dream Park, 415 Park St., Sun Prairie
Downtown restaurants will be selling select menu items with 10% of food sales going to the Dream Park.
Two Birds duo Marta Hansen, owner of The Piano Gal Shop, and Clarisse Tobia will perform Dueling Pianos. Visit The Piano Gal Shop’s Facebook page to request a song prior to the event.
Other activities include Funny Faces Family Entertainment with balloon sculpting, yoga, giveaways and more.
• June 24 5-7 p.m. Sing-a-Long in Cannery Square, 1 Cannery Square, Sun Prairie
Two Birds duo Marta Hansen, owner of The Piano Gal Shop, and Clarisse, will provide musical entertainment during the annual Sing-a-Long with a selection of classics from Disney, Pixar, and other animated favorites. Lyric sheets will be available. Audience participation is encouraged, as well as costumes.
Funny Faces Family Entertainment and Explore Children’s Museum will be on hand also.
• July 29, 5-7 p.m. Wild Rumpus Circus in Cannery Square, 1 Cannery Square, Sun Prairie
The Wild Rumpus Circus will have stilt walkers on hand from 5- 6 p.m. and will provide a live circus performance from 6-7 p.m. Funny Faces Family Entertainment will be available to create caricature drawings and stop by the Explore Children’s Museum pop-up table to say hi!
• Aug. 12, 5-8 p.m. Classic Cars and Bluegrass Music on Cannery Square and the corner of Market Street and Main Street
Road Apples Car Club will be on hand to show off a variety of classic cars. Come on down tochat with the owners about their passion for these amazing automobiles! Please visit www.road-apples.org for more information.
Kodey Feiner of the Soggy Prairie band, and Marta Hansen of The Piano Gal Shop, will entertain with bluegrass music!
Funny Faces Family Entertainment will be on-hand with balloon sculpting. Explore Children’s Museum pop-up table at the event.
The Streets of Sun Prairie event series is sponsored in part by the Bank of Sun Prairie.
The Streets of Sun Prairie event series is designed to offer a variety of entertainment and engaging activities throughout downtown Sun Prairie that appeals to a wide range of people. Residents and visitors are encouraged to explore downtown Sun Prairie before and after all of the events.
Follow Downtown Sun Prairie on Facebook for more event details at www.facebook.com/downtownsunprairie