This year marks the 105th year of the lighting of the Sun Prairie Historical & Library’s tree. Enjoy the tree lights this year virtually or drive-thru.
On Dec. 5, tune into KSUN on Spectrum Channel 983 and TDS Channels 13/1013 and the Sun Prairie Media Center’s Facebook page from 4:30-5 p.m., to view a special holiday program featuring City of Sun Prairie’s Mayor Paul Esser.
Mayor Esser will be joined by Santa, who will virtually light the tree at 5 p.m.
Join in on the fun at Angell Park for a Holiday Lights Drive-thru Parade from 5-7 p.m. View holiday lights on community fire trucks and emergency vehicles, along with a few other special vehicles – all from the warmth and comfort of your own car.
The drive-thru route begins at the Angell Park entrance off of Grove Street/Hwy. N, and exits onto Park Street, near Market Street. Continue your route to view the decorated businesses in downtown Sun Prairie on E. Main Street, and past the lit Holiday Tree in front of the Sun Prairie Historic Library and Museum.
Help support local downtown businesses with three nights or extended shopping hours!
Ladies Nights Out events:
Dec. 10 and 17 from 5-8 p.m. at participating businesses in downtown Sun Prairie
Downtown businesses will offer specials and promotions through Dec. 31.
It’s never been more important to shop local than this holiday season!
There are a variety of ways you can support your favorite downtown Sun Prairie shops and restaurants this holiday season!
Businesses are offering gift certificates, online, carry out, delivery, in-store, and dine-in options. Follow Downtown Sun Prairie’s Facebook page for current promotion and participating business information.
All businesses participating in the Shop Local for the Holidays promotion will follow COVID 19 guidelines issued by Madison and Dane County Public Health. It is up to each business/property to monitor capacity limits. Note that customers may need to wait outside if a business has reached its safe capacity; all customers are required to wear a mask and maintain 6 feet distance from others.
Santa Saturdays in downtown Sun Prairie
Saturday, Dec. 5, 1-3 p.m. at the Bank of Sun Prairie, 228 E. Main St., Sun Prairie
Bring the kids and wave to Santa Claus. Santa will be inside the Bank of Sun Prairie’s drive-thru window for kids and families to wave to.
