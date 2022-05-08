Colonial Club Senior Activity Center
The Colonial Club Senior Activity Center is located at 301 Blankenheim Lane on Sun Prairie’s east side, but serves seniors in northeastern Dane County.

The Colonial Club Senior Center, located at 301 Blankenheim Lane, is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. Lunch reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance. Masks are no longer required; however, we support anyone wishing to wear a mask.

Club activities scheduled for May 9-13, 2022 include:

Monday, May 9

Music and Motion 9 a.m.

Walking Class 10:30 a.m.

Lunch 11:30 a.m.

Sheepshead, Skat, 500 1 p.m.

Computer Tutor 2 p.m.

Tuesday, May 10

Crafts with Sally 9 a.m.

Canasta 12:30 p.m. New players welcome

Mahjong 2 p.m.

Chimes 1 p.m.

Chorus 2 p.m.

Line Dancing 6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 11

Music and Motion 9 a.m.

Circle of Friends Book Club 10 a.m.

Rummikub 10 a.m.

O’Connell Pharmacy Immunization Clinic 12 noon

Euchre 1 p.m.

Thursday, May 12

Bridge Lessons 9 a.m.

Beat to the Music Exercise 10:30 a.m.

Lunch 11:30 a.m.

Canasta 12:30 p.m.

Bid Euchre 1 p.m.

Bingo 1 p.m.

Friday, May 13

Beginning Euchre 9 a.m.

Fox Rehab Presentation Tips for Safety 10 a.m.

Mahjong 10 a.m.

Dominoes 10 a.m.

Lunch 11:30 a.m.

The Colonial Club serves a daily meal at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The cost is a suggested $4 donation for anyone 60 or older. Call 608-837-4611 to make a reservation at least 24 hours in advance.

The Colonial Club provides services for people 55 or older that include home delivered meals, supportive home care, an adult day center and case management services. Call 608-837-4611 to learn more. For a more complete list of activities, pick up a Courier newsletter or online at colonialclub.org.