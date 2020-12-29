Grade: Senior
Parents: Jill and Brad Davidson
High School Activities: Yearbook
Advisor: Mrs. Butler and Mrs. Davis
Extra-curricular activities:Freshman HS Volleyball, Club Volleyball, HS Soccer, Club Soccer, Orchestra, Yearbook Club, FFA, Environment Club, NHS
Honors, awards, letters: Honor Roll, Academic Letter, Academic Pin, High Effort Award – Soccer, Cardinal Award — Soccer
Future plans: I plan to attend a 4-year university. I am interested in studying animal science.
Is there anything else we should know about you? I am a section and senior editor in yearbook.
Parents: Colleen Voigt
High School Activities: Yearbook
Advisor: Betsy Butler and Amanda Davis
Extra-curricular activities:
National Honor Society: (12) Community service participation in multiple events.
Student Council: (9-11) Involved in school activities like blood drives, homecoming events, leadership retreats, and community service. I was elected as the Class President Sophomore year where I advocated for more involvement in projects through student council.
French Club: (10-12) I was an active member and helped to organize various events like crepe sales, short film presentations, homecoming activities and more. I was also the co-president for junior and senior year.
DECA: (9-12) I participated in quite a few community service projects like bell ringing for the Salvation Army, student fundraisers/events, and more.
History Club: (11) I was involved in organizing volunteer opportunities and club events.
Yearbook Club: (10-12) I was an active member and editor throughout the multiple school years. For junior and senior year, I was a section editor and a senior editor.
Environmental Club: (12) I planned and participated in different activities for giving back to the environment.
Honors, awards, letters:
I am consistently on the Honor roll and get recognized for my achievements academically every school year. I have also earned a National Honor Society membership for my high GPA and involvement in many activities. Finally, I have qualified for State competitions with solo and ensemble for my vocal solo sophomore year and for a group ensemble with orchestra junior year.
Future plans: My plans for the future include going to college and earning a bachelor’s then master’s degree in architecture. As an architect, I plan on trying to find sustainable ways to build and construct artificial structures. I want to be able to help the natural and artificial world simultaneously by using my creative abilities.
More about the Sun Prairie Optimist Club
By providing hope and positive vision, Optimists bring out the best in youth, our communities and ourselves.
The Sun Prairie Optimist Club works to support the youth of Sun Prairie by hosting monthly Student of the Month awards and supporting community organizations such as Sun Prairie Youth Baseball, Chess Club, The Sun Prairie Public Library and the Sun Prairie Parks and Recreation department.
The club hosts annual events, including a Pancake Breakfast, Oratorical Contest, Tri-Star Basketball, A Night of Heroes, and Teacher Appreciation events. Please considering joining our organization or donating to support our efforts.
Find more info at https://sunprairieoptimists.org/
