Liv’s Drink Emporium is setting itself up as a great place that the whole family can enjoy a treat—coffee for adults and craft soda for kids.
Owners Angie and Brad Stroud were inspired by their five kids to open the Edmonton Drive spot. The couple knows taking a large family out can get expensive and wanted something affordable that pleases everyone.
“This is a place that families can come and have a fun experience at a great price,” Angie said.
The business was named after the Stroud’s youngest daughter, and the fantasy kids film “Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium” —playing up the possibilities that caffeine-craving consumers can dream up.
Liv’s Drink Emporium uses beans from JBC Coffee Roasters, the Madison-based company that was named by Forbes magazine as one of the 12 best coffee roasters in the U.S.
Brad, who has more than 30 years experience in restaurant management, said the quality shows through in Liv’s espresso, cappuccinos, lattes, mochas and other custom coffee drinks.
A spiced apple mango cider, double chocolate cocoa and strawberry chocolate decadence round out the hot beverage drink menu.
The caffeine kick continues with sparkling waters. Angie said the Fresca, a mix of strawberry puree and mint, competes in popularity against the Island Breeze with coconut, berry and lime. Both drinks are infused with a plant-based caffeine with antioxidants and B vitamins.
After a visit to a craft soda company in Idaho, Angie knew that she wanted to incorporate the idea into the couple’s business plan.
Angie, who describes herself as a “kid-at-heart” and Brad’s “punny” humor merge to come up with the craft soda names. Adults of a certain age may get a chuckle over the Berry Mangilow, with mango puree and strawberry, but even if the name isn’t recognizable by teens, they like it too. The root beer-based Camp Touch This! glows with toasted marshmallows and salted caramel.
Customers can choose from over 100 unique craft soda combinations, along with spritzers and sugar-free drink options.
Brad brings his talents to the bakery menu with specialty scones, B-Rad’s Pretzels and Little Monkeys- a mini-sized monkey bread with cinnamon and icing. Liv’s signature sugar cookies are created by a local baker.
Customers can check Liv’s Facebook page to see what’s coming fresh out of the oven. Large corporate or party orders can be made up by calling in advance.
Liv’s Drink Emporium opened on Dec. 20, inviting customers into the bright space with colorful murals and artwork, curated by Angie, a wedding photographer with an eye for style. It has attracted customers who want to hang out or catch up with work on their laptops.
Brad said all the COVID-19 safety protocols are in place to help keep customers safe.
The Sun Prairie couple looked at several locations in the city but decided on the Edmonton spot because “it checked all the boxes” of being in a residential neighborhood, near a school, and had a drive-thru.
The pandemic may have thrown the old rules of business out of the window, but Brad said the one thing that hasn’t changed is quality customer service.
“We want customers to feel welcome,” Brad added. “We may have only a few minutes of contact with customers, so we want to do what we can to brighten their day.”
Liv’s Drink Emporium is located at 3140 Edmonton Dr. Suite 100, Sun Prairie. Get more info at www.livsdrinks.com and on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.