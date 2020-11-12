Join San Francisco-based calligraphy artist, Jojo Liu for a live online session on Sunday, Nov. 15 2-3 p.m. Liu will teach the art of traditional Chinese Calligraphy including; how to hold a brush, write basic strokes, and write standing. This Sun Prairie Public Library workshop will be held via Zoom.
Chinese calligraphy is one of the most traditional art forms in the world, truly representative of eastern art and culture. Liu was taught and inspired by her grandfather to practice Chinese calligraphy from a young age. With her love and passion for creative arts, Liu adopts a modern twist to traditional Chinese calligraphy. Her work showcases a perfect balance of traditional calligraphy art with modern flare.
“I hope to continue to spread the passion of Chinese calligraphy as a modern art form,” Liu said.
To attend the event, please register on the Sun Prairie Public Library events calendar on the library’s website, www.sunprairiepubliclibrary.org or Call 825-0702 or email sunref@sunlib.org with questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.