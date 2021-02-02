Honor Roll
Metro Creative Connection

The Q2 honor roll for Lakeside Lutheran High School 2020-21 that includes students from Sun Prairie.

High Honors Honor Roll (3.75-4.0 GPA)

Honors (3.25 – 3.749 GPA)

Commendables (3.0 – 3.249 GPA)

High Honors: Gr. 9, Joseph Dretske, Mia Krahn, Ambria McCrary, Mara Meyer, Mya Morgan

High Honors: Gr. 10, Jack DePrey, Tyler Gresens, Natalie Raymond, Averi Wolfram

High Honors: Gr. 11, Ella DeNoyer, Greta Pingel

High Honors: Gr. 12, Ella Butzine, Jada Gresens, Kaylee Raymond

High Honors: Gr. 12, Lillian Runke

Honors: Gr. 9, Amelia Meyer

Honors: Gr. 10, Ethan Gulczynski, Owen Kraft

Honors: Gr. 11, Calvin Murray, Ianna Wolfram

Honors: Gr. 12, Remy Matthews, Hailey Miller

Commendables: Gr. 9, Ethan Zuberbier

Commendables: Gr. 12, Noah Fields, Stephanie Georgi, Emmilee Hillier

Load comments