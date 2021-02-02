The Q2 honor roll for Lakeside Lutheran High School 2020-21 that includes students from Sun Prairie.
High Honors Honor Roll (3.75-4.0 GPA)
Honors (3.25 – 3.749 GPA)
Commendables (3.0 – 3.249 GPA)
High Honors: Gr. 9, Joseph Dretske, Mia Krahn, Ambria McCrary, Mara Meyer, Mya Morgan
High Honors: Gr. 10, Jack DePrey, Tyler Gresens, Natalie Raymond, Averi Wolfram
High Honors: Gr. 11, Ella DeNoyer, Greta Pingel
High Honors: Gr. 12, Ella Butzine, Jada Gresens, Kaylee Raymond
High Honors: Gr. 12, Lillian Runke
Honors: Gr. 9, Amelia Meyer
Honors: Gr. 10, Ethan Gulczynski, Owen Kraft
Honors: Gr. 11, Calvin Murray, Ianna Wolfram
Honors: Gr. 12, Remy Matthews, Hailey Miller
Commendables: Gr. 9, Ethan Zuberbier
Commendables: Gr. 12, Noah Fields, Stephanie Georgi, Emmilee Hillier
