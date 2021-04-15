Jazz and glamour lay behind the curtain in Sun Prairie’s production of Smokey Joe’s Cafe, performed at Sun Prairie High School, under the award-winning direction of Marsha Heuer. This family-friendly recording airs April 23- May 2. Two live screenings, with limited attendance, are scheduled for April 25 and May 1. Tickets for the in-person performance screening are $10, cash or check. Tickets for 24-hour access to video streaming is $23.
Smokey Joe’s Cafe is a musical revue featuring the songbook of Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller. This jazzy, energetic production showcases a diverse array of styles from the musical theatre genre, from upbeat swing solos to softer, moving ballads. With a colorful score, there is surely a song for everyone in Smokey Joe’s Cafe. Despite the many challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, Sun Prairie’s students have never tired in their pursuit to share their talent with the wider community. Over countless hours of practice and a film editing process that lasted over 300 hours, Sun Prairie’s performers are ecstatic to provide a sense of normalcy and levity through this production. The production process has pushed students to grow outside of their comfort zones, and learn material in ways they never have before. The actors and crew are very excited to share their hard work with the public!
Performances will be held in the high school performing arts center, 888 Grove St., Sun Prairie WI, 53590. For more information or to buy tickets visit the Sun Prairie High School Performing Arts center website: https://www.sunprairieschools.org/community/performing-arts-center or call 608-834-6783.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.