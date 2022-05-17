Social Security Administration releases top 2021 baby namesThe Social Security Administration today announced the most popular baby names in Wisconsin for 2021. Oliver and Charlotte topped the list.
The top five boys and girls names for 2021 in Wisconsin were:
Boys: Girls:
1) Oliver 1) Charlotte
2) Henry 2) Olivia
3) Theodore 3) Emma
4) Liam 4) Evelyn
5) Levi 5) Amelia
The agency announced last week that Olivia and Liam were the most popular baby names in the U.S. How does Wisconsin compare to the rest of the country? Check out Social Security’s website — www.socialsecurity.gov — to see the top national baby names for 2021.
The agency began compiling the baby name list in 1997, with names dating back to 1880. At the time of a child’s birth, parents supply the name to the agency when applying for a child’s Social Security card, thus making Social Security America’s source for the most popular baby names.
—Social Security Administration
Veg out with these fun facts about asparagusThe Dane County Farmers Market is sharing some fun facts about root vegetables in its newsletter, with the most recent being asparagus.
Besides asparagus being among kids’ least favorite vegetables, the Wisconsin Dept. of Public Instruction says that “asparagus has been grown by people since 3000 B.C. It was first grown in the Mediterranean region throughout North Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. Egyptians used asparagus spears as gifts for the gods.”
It was common to harvest wild asparagus until the Romans developed gardening techniques to increase production. Asparagus can be found in three colors: green, white, and purple. Asparagus can also grow 20 feet deep into the ground — and it takes two years to start a field of asparagus.
Get in touch with the Dane County Farmers’ Market at PO Box 1485, Madison, WI 53701 or by email at info@dcfm.org.