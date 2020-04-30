Girl Scouts offer virtual summer camp

There’s no doubt things look a lot different than they did before COVID-19, but Girl Scouts of Wisconsin – Badgerland Council has embraced the “new normal” by providing virtual formats of its iconic programming – including summer camp.
Badgerland Council, which comprises the greater Madison area, now offers opportunities for all girls (not only its Girl Scout members) to explore issues they care about, connect with experts on topics that interest them, and take action in their communities.
Rather than holding its regular overnight sessions at Camp Ehawee (Mindoro, Wis.) or Camp Brandenburg (Dane, Wis.) girls will have access to an abundance of opportunities to get a taste of camp life with its “Happily Ever Outdoors ‘Sneak Peek’ Camps”. These one-day virtual sessions will have girls completing activities and participating in camp traditions based on the same themes originally schedule for this summer – Mess Makers, Area 51, Area 51, Sea Goddesses and Be YOUnique to name just a few.
Already, girls can choose from a spectrum of online webinars, Zoom meetings and live Facebook viewing parties almost daily that cover a spectrum of topics (i.e. All About Worms, Movie-Making Workshops, Scavenger Hunts, Knot-Tying, Card-Making). Adults, both volunteers and parents, can join enriching conversations related to Girl Scout activities and staying emotionally well during this stay-at-home period. Early this month, Badgerland released a ‘Stay- At-Home’ patch program, which encourages girls to get outdoors, get creative, learn about new things, and help others. To date, girls have reported completed more than 1,000 activities from the program.
Badgerland provides access to online resources and Zoom accounts for its troops to continue meeting and provide girls more stability and opportunities to socialize with their friends.
To learn more, visit gsbadgerland.org or call 800.236.2710.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.