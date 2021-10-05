Ask 100 people what makes them happy and you’ll get 100 different answers. Right?
That’s what Sun Prairie resident Steve Gehrmann thought, but as he interviewed doctors, researchers, farmers, retirees, professionals, and all ages from kids to seniors, he found the key to happiness was simple.
The answers are in Gehrmann’s first book, the “Happy Zone”, published this summer.
Gehrmann started interviewing people from coast to coast for the book more than four years ago, talking to them on the phone, in person and via Zoom.
He began with his friends and soon his interview list quickly grew as more and more “happy people” were referred to them.
No topic was off limits as people talked about their love life, finances, health, work and faith.
“The same thing started coming up in the interview,” Gehrmann said. “What made them happy was never about money — it was about the relationships they had with family and friends.”
Gehrmann found that he had a lot in common with some of the happy people he interviewed.
Working as a loan counselor for Summit Credit Union, Gehrmann helps people buy homes, start a business, and pay for their kid’s college. His most rewarding work was assisting homeowners who had fallen behind on mortgage payments.
“In every work position that I’ve been in, I’ve always helped people and if I can be even a minuscule part of their success, that makes me happy,” Gehrmann said.
It turns out that’s a major trait in happy people.
“I found that a lot of people who I interviewed were happiest when they were helping other people,” said Gehrmann who has been married to his wife, Joyce, for 25 years and has one son, Ben,
The “Happy Zone” is also a primer on how others can bring more happiness into their lives with 52 tips to connect with people, celebrate life, and focus on what’s important.
Experts also offer advice in the “Happy Zone” to quell when “negative Nelly” pops up.
Yu Chen, a University of California post-doctoral scholar, recommends taking selfies, that he found promotes happiness and increased positive feelings. Gehrmann can attest to that as he posed for pictures with country singer Toby Keith, heavyweight boxing champ Evander Holyfield, former Green Bay Packer Brett Favre, and even a clown on Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco— with all the pictures in the book.
There’s a flip side to happiness, where pain, grief, sadness and despair lurk, and Gehrmann tells those stories in the Happy Zone: people who have lost loved ones and faced challenges in their lives.
Gehrmann remembered his own sadness on 9/11 when terrorists attacked the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, and more recently, the challenges of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If you would have told me that I could handle that I would have said ‘no way’ but you are forced to, and good things can come out of that,” Gehrmann said.
Gehrmann’s hope is that people will pick up the “Happy Zone” and find motivation every day to create can happiness around them.
“I want more people to enjoy more happiness more often,” Gehrmann said. “If that can happen, maybe the world will be a better place.”
The Happy Zone is available on Amazon, Bookbaby, Budding Butterfly in Sun Prairie and the University Bookstore-Hilldale in Madison. Gehrmann will hold a book signing on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 2-6 p.m. at the Budding Butterfly, 101 E. Main St. in downtown Sun Prairie.