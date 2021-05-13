Boys & Girls Club hosts vaccine clinic for ages 12 and up on May 15
WHO: Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County (hosting clinic)
Fitchburg Family Pharmacy (providing vaccinations and volunteers)
UW-Madison School of Pharmacy (providing student volunteers)
WHAT: Administering Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to those ages 12 and older.
WHERE & WHEN: Allied Family Center Boys & Girls Club
4619 Jenewein Road, Fitchburg, WI 53711
Saturday, May 15, 2021, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Second shot will be at the same location,
Saturday, June 5 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
WHY: Providing COVID-19 vaccinations directly to the communities BGCDC serves to increase access and eliminate barriers. Providing COVID-19 vaccinations to ages 12 and up to ensure our youth are protected.
HOW: Register online at www.bgcdc.org/covidvaccine or call (608) 661-4726. Walk-ups will be available until 12:00 pm.
ABOUT THE BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF DANE COUNTY
We are a not-for-profit organization serving 6,312 youth and their families by working together with local businesses, foundations, and community programs. It is our mission to inspire and empower all young people, especially those who need us the most, to reach their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring adults. See the impact we make in the life of each Club member here: www.bgcdc.org